Tyler Pransky and Nick DiBenedetto drove in six runs apiece Sunday afternoon to lead the Loras College baseball team to a 17-14 victory over Buena Vista at Petrakis Park to salvage the final game of a three-game American Rivers Conference series.
Pransky went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, and DiBenedetto went 3-for-5 with two homers and a bases-clearing triple to lead a 13-hit attack. Daniel Rogers, Jackson Cullen and Cody Sunny added two hits apiece for the Duhawks (13-9, 4-4 A-R-C). Sunny drove in three runs and Cullen two.
Buena Vista won the opener, 13-7, on Sunday. Max McCallum went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Rogers, Cullen, Michael Ray and Mitch Gruber added two hits apiece for the Duhawks.
Recommended for you
Loras plays crosstown rival Dubuque in a doubleheader Tuesday.
Clarke 20-0, Peru State 4-4 — At Peru, Neb.: Victor Lara, Bubba Thompson, Daniel Phyle and Kainoa Torres all homered as the Pride (15-11, 8-5 Heart of America Conference) rolled in the opener. Phyle drove in five runs, Lara drove in three, and Brendan O’Connor, Thompson, Phyle, Paul Von Zboray and Tommy Peterson collected two hits each for Clarke in support of winning pitcher Tyson Tucker, who fanned six in six innings of work. In the second game, Kieron Crowder had both of Clarke’s hits and Peru State (9-11, 6-6) won the finale of the four-game weekend series.
UW-La Crosse 12-16, UW-Platteville 5-9 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Justin Fago had three hits and two RBIs and Mitchell McLaughlin collected two hits and two RBIs in the opener for the Pioneers. In the second game, Grant Mullins went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and McLaughlin, Wyatt Molitor, Mitchell Pomeroy and Charlie Breen had two hits apiece as Platteville fell to 5-10 overall, 2-4 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
TRACK & FIELD
UD wins own invite — At Dubuque: The University of Dubuque men won 10 events to easily outdistance Loras, 258-137, in a four-team invite Sunday. Jeremiah Steed, Jaidyn Williams and Cade Collier won multiple events for the Spartans.
North Central took the women’s title. Aaliyah Collier won three events for runner-up Loras.
SOFTBALL
Clarke 8-0, Benedictine 6-8 — At Atchison, Kan.: Elizabeth Leverton, Daija Bates and Kaylie Holtam had two hits apiece, and Holtam and Mya Durr drove in two runs each in the opener in support of winning pitcher Malarie Huseman. Durr homered, and Huseman scattered seven hits. In the second game, Clarke managed just three hits in falling to 7-12, 1-3 Heart.
UW-Platteville 6-2, Cornell 1-4 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Melissa Dietz went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, and Taylor Roughen also drove in two runs as the Pioneers improved to 14-5 in the opener. Jordan Johnson and Claire Bakkestuen combined on a four hitter. In the second game, Amanda Stanczuk had two of Platteville’s six hits.
UW-La Crosse 5-8, Dubuque 2-3 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The Spartans (6-14) managed just three hits, including a Cayla Cavanagh solo homer, in the opener. They collected just one hit off three pitchers in the second game.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans 2nd — At Waverly, Iowa: The University of Dubuque women’s golf team placed second and fifth at the Wartburg College Spring Invite. The Spartans’ Brooke Bunjes and Mary Edwards led the Spartans with third place finishes after shooting rounds of 81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.