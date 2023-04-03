Tyler Pransky and Nick DiBenedetto drove in six runs apiece Sunday afternoon to lead the Loras College baseball team to a 17-14 victory over Buena Vista at Petrakis Park to salvage the final game of a three-game American Rivers Conference series.

Pransky went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, and DiBenedetto went 3-for-5 with two homers and a bases-clearing triple to lead a 13-hit attack. Daniel Rogers, Jackson Cullen and Cody Sunny added two hits apiece for the Duhawks (13-9, 4-4 A-R-C). Sunny drove in three runs and Cullen two.

