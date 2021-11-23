After 23 years, 112 career victories and leading UW-Platteville football to its only two NCAA Division III playoff appearances in program history, Mike Emendorfer announced his retirement on Monday.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my decision to retire from coaching at UW-Platteville,” Emendorfer said in a press release. “For the past 23 years, I have been the proud head coach of the Pioneer football program. These years have been filled with many people and experiences that have made my tenure extremely special. My family and I will always hold those memories and people close to our hearts.”
Emendorfer joined Platteville as head coach in 1999 and compiled an overall record of 112-110 in his 23 years, including Division III playoff appearances in 2013 and 2016. His 112 wins are the most in UW-Platteville’s football history — which spans more than 100 years — and rank seventh all-time in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“I first want to thank all of the coaches who have served on my staff,” Emendorfer said. “You are special people and have made this 23-year experience one to remember. ... My fondest memories center on the men who have played for me, and the men who have stood beside me on the field.”
Ryan Munz, the Pioneers’ associate head coach and offensive coordinator, will become the interim head coach immediately, Athletic Director Kristina Navarro announced.
Munz, a former four-year quarterback at UW-Platteville, just completed his 16th season as the offensive coordinator and 17th year overall as a member of the Pioneers staff. The Highland, Wis., native was named associate head coach in 2016.
The university will launch a national search for a permanent head coach, Navarro said.
Emendorfer arrived in Platteville in 1999 after three straight 1-9 seasons for the Pioneers. He shelved their Wing-T offense in favor of the spread offense, and the motions were in place to turn things around.
By 2004, the Pioneers played to a 6-4 mark and Emendorfer was tabbed the WIAC Coach of the Year. He would also receive the award in 2013.
That was an historic season for the Pioneers. UW-Platteville finished 10-2 and made its first-ever Division III playoff appearance, hosting Concordia (Wis.) in the first round and winning, 54-20, before losing in the second round.
The Pioneers fell at St. John’s, 32-31, on a disputed touchdown on the final play in their 2016 first-round playoff game.
In 2011, Emendorfer led the Pioneers to their first seven-win season, including five in the WIAC for the first time since 1990. In the process, they rattled off four-straight conference wins for the first time since 1980.
In March of 2019, Emendorfer was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) Hall of Fame as the 2019 College Head Coach inductee.
Emendorfer and his wife, Lisa, have two children — Logan and Rachel. Both graduated from Platteville High School and UW-Platteville, and Logan competed for his dad on the football team, while Rachel played basketball for the Pioneers.
“I leave this position with tremendous appreciation for both the opportunity and the experience, but as with all things, there comes a time for the chapter to end,” Emendorfer said. “As I walk away from being head coach at UW-Platteville, I am humbled. I finish my career here, not always being satisfied, but without regrets. I hope you will never forget — dress up, show up, and never give up.”