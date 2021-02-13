Over the next few days, the bowlers at Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert will hear a familiar refrain from their coaches.
Every pin matters.
The Bobcats squeaked out a 2,580-2,572 victory on the girls side, and Western Dubuque boys won by 61 pins (2,738-2,677) in another tight match that came down to the final game of the Baker series on Friday afternoon at Cherry Lanes.
With state qualifying tournaments on Monday for the boys and Tuesday for the girls, one frame could be the difference between earning a trip to Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo and not qualifying for state.
“It’s awesome to be in a match like this, if I’m being honest, because our team is just so close with each other,” said Lanie Konzen, who led the Western Dubuque girls with a two-game series of 176-205—381. “We can really get each other amped up, and we know how to boost each other up if someone’s down or throws a bad ball.
“It’s important to have a night like this with regionals next week. But we try to have the same approach in every meet. It always comes down to making your spares. And if you miss one, you have to reset and have a good mindset for the next one. That’s the kind of mindset you need if you’re going to make it to state.”
Sam Neuses complemented Konzen with a 363 series, followed by Kirsten Butcher’s 362, Sara Horsfield’s 325 and Ceci Daly’s 275, while Baylee Neyen’s 269 did not factor in the Bobcats’ scoring. Western Dubuque trailed by 18 pins after individuals and took the lead with a 174-148 victory in the first game of Bakers.
The Bobcats won the second game, 195-156, and the third game by a 173-158 count before Wahlert roared back with a 223-164 decision in the fourth game. Western Dubuque held on to win with a 158-154 decision in the final game.
“This is, by far the best team we’ve had and the most experienced team we’ve had in the last eight years or so, and it’s a great confidence booster that we’re shooting in the 2,500s going into districts,” Wahlert girls coach Paul Gregory said. “It’s definitely what you need to have a chance to go to state.
“Going into regionals, we’re definitely going to emphasize how important every shot is. These tight matches are fun to watch, and I wish we’d come out on the other side of them, but it does help you with the pressure of regionals.”
Jamie Vondra led the Wahlert girls with a 178-202—380, followed by Hannah Busch (352), Abbie Beutin (348), Lola Grap (344) and Natalie Kelzer (309). Alaina Stecklein’s 283 did not factor in the team scoring.
The Western Dubuque boys held a 1,777-1,759 advantage after individuals and stretched the lead with a 190-177 victory in the first game of the Baker series. But Wahlert stormed into the overall lead with a 231-194 advantage in the second game and a 195-173 win in the third. The Bobcats regained the lead with a 220-178 victory in Game 4 and closed out the win with a 184-131 decision in the final game.
“This meet showed that this team has grit, and we can get pins when we need them – especially single pins,” said Jacob Butcher, who led the Bobcats with a two-game 246-192—438. “Ben Heiberger came up huge for us tonight with the 10-pin pickup, and we all stepped it up. We saved our best two games for last.
“Tonight gives me a lot of confidence going into districts. We didn’t have a meet for a few weeks, because we kept getting canceled, so we needed a meet before we bowled districts. We’re in a tough district, because we’re in with a couple of the top teams in the state, but we know we can do it.”
Nolan Vaske contributed a 354, followed by Heiberger’s 347, Jude Ludwig’s 341 and Nick Sweeney’s 297 for the Bobcats. Alec Nadermann’s 248 did not factor in the scoring.
Nick Splinter led the Golden Eagles with a 378, followed by Garrett Kadolph (376), Ben Vaassen (364), Will Kamentz (330) and Carter Hancock (311). Connor Beutin’s 286 did not factor in the scoring.
“Any time you’re in a close match like this one, it’s going to help you realize how much you have to focus and concentrate on all of your shots,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “And the shots in the first and second games are just as important as the ones at the end. We’ve been in a lot of matches like this already this season, so hopefully that experience comes in handy next week.”