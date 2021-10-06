A career-high performance earned UCLA volleyball standout Mac May the Pac-12 Conference’s offensive player of the week award for the fourth time on Monday.
The graduate student, who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, delivered a career-high 39 kills to lead the Bruins to a five-set victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wash., on Sunday. May beat her previous high by nine kills and came within four kills of the program record.
Natalie Williams, who starred for UCLA from 1989-92, recorded 43 kills against Hawaii in September 1991.
May’s 39 kills were the most in a conference match in program history and tied for sixth in Pac-12 single-match history. She hit at a .357 clip in the match.
May recorded nine kills in the first, fourth and fifth sets. May also helped push the fifth set into extra points with two kills when the Cougars twice had the match point on the line. She also recorded a season-high 15 digs in the match to complete the double-double.
May’s performance saw the highest kill total by any member of the Power 5 conference yet this season. As a result, she climbed from fourth to second in the Pac-12 in kills (209) and kills per set (4.37). Including her 20 kills and nine digs in a loss at Washington on Friday, May finished the weekend with a team-high 59 kills and 24 digs.
Kolar a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy — Iowa State University tight end Charlie Kolar is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually bestowed by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. A native of Norman, Okla., Kolar is a two-time all-American and two-time academic all-American by CoSIDA. The son of former Dubuque Wahlert volleyball standout Maria Rhomberg earned his Iowa State degree in mechanical engineering while maintaining a 3.99 GPA.
Rima stepping away as UNI voice — Gary Rima, who has spent the past 29 years as the broadcasting voice of University of Northern Iowa football, men’s basketball and baseball, announced last week he will retire at the end of the basketball season.
UNI women’s rugby ranked No. 1 — The University of Northern Iowa women’s rugby team earned the No. 1 ranking in the National Collegiate Rugby coaches poll last week. Dubuque Senior grad Maggie Burns is an academic all-American for the Panthers.
Rosenbum collects 3rd A-R-C honor of season — Loras College cross country star Kassie Rosenbum, a senior who prepped at Clayton Ridge High School, earned her third American Rivers Conference runner of the week award on Monday. The league also named her its female athlete of the week after she won the 297-runner Brissman-Lundeen Invitational, hosted by Augustana (Ill.). She set the school record in the 6,000-meter race with a 20:26.1, taking five seconds off the previous record and finishing 1:25 ahead of the second-place finisher. Rosenbum is an 11-time A-R-C runner of the week award winner.
Freiburger feted by A-R-C — Wartburg College’s Joe Freiburger — a Holy Cross, Iowa, native who prepped at Western Dubuque — earned the A-R-C male cross country runner of the week award for the first time this season and the 10th time in his career. He won the 167-runner Dan Huston Invitational, hosted by Wartburg, by eight seconds with a 24:27.08 to lead the Knights to the team title.
Talmadge keys Loras win — Loras kicker Scott Talmadge, a freshman kicker from Ankeny, Iowa, earned the A-R-C football special teams player of the week award. He went 3-for-3 with field goals of 36, 29 and 36 yards in a 21-13 win over Simpson. He also had six kickoffs totaling 365 yards, and average of 60.8 per kick.
Streicher repeats honor — Simpson College’s Madeline Streicher, a freshman from Edgewood-Colesburg, repeated as the A-R-C female golfer of the week. She won the Iowa Wesleyan Classic with a score of 76, four strokes clear of second place.
Duhawks sweep soccer honors — Loras’ Brynn Jacobi and Olivia Lansing swept the A-R-C women’s soccer offensive and defensive player of the week awards. Jacobi, a senior from Roscoe, Ill., scored four goals and added an assist in a pair of wins to run Loras’ record to 10-0-1. Lansing, a junior from Davenport, Iowa, helped the defense limit its opponents to one goal on five shots during the week.
Booth commits to Loras — Dubuque Hempstead right-handed pitcher Brock Booth on Tuesday committed to play for Loras next school year. He went 6-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 innings for the Mustangs this summer.