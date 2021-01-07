Makenna Haase scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Wednesday night to help Clarke University to a 64-62 overtime victory at Grand View in Des Moines and become the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Haase, a senior forward from Freedom, Wis., increased her total to 1,778 points, five more than 1994 grad Tina Kuhle, a former Southwestern High School star.
Tina Ubl led the Pride with 17 points, while Morgan Pitz chipped in 14. Grand View got 29 points from Shannon Pisney.
Clarke improved to 10-1, 7-1 in the Heart of America Conference, while Grand View fell to 10-3, 6-2.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Grand View 69, Clarke 59 — At Des Moines: Jordan Lake scored 18 points, Josh Meier added 12, and Keith Johnson chipped in 10 as the Pride fell to 5-5, 4-3 in the conference.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 0 — At Mystique Ice Center: Drew Zillig scored a pair of goals, and Dane Schope and Beau Baker also found the net as the Saints improved to 8-1-0 in the Midwest High School Hockey League. Jack Leverton stopped all seven shots he faced, and Schope and Jeremiah Snyder had two assists each.