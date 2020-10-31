Dubuque Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen’s remarkable runs all season have led to city cross country history.
The Mustangs’ poised young runner finished in 18:08 on Friday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to win the Class 4A girls state championship, becoming the first runner from either Dubuque public schools, Hempstead or Senior, to claim state gold.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Leitzen said. “I’m just happy that I got to race with my amazing teammates. I never thought I would actually win or really make it this far. The coaches had great workouts and runs for us all season and a ton of great advice along the way.”
All three Dubuque girls teams placed in the top seventh. Wahlert finished third in the Class 3A team race, while Senior took sixth and Hempstead seventh in Class 4A.
Leitzen is the third state champ in Dubuque history, with the others both from Wahlert and the last being the Golden Eagles’ Sara Fassbinder in 2003.
“We just feel so much pride,” said Hempstead coach Sharon Klein, who has been involved with the program for 22 years and is assisted by Amanda Edwards. “I knew watching Keelee in junior high and getting to know her coming in as an eighth grader that she could be special. Our freshmen class is special. She’s an incredibly hard worker and Keelee is so coachable. I’m super proud that we had such a great season. Being in the program for so long and wanting that for Hempstead and wanting it for Dubuque, it was a special day.”
Leitzen powered past West Des Moines Valley senior Lauren Schulze down the stretch, winning the title by 10.3 seconds.
“Up the hill before the home stretch, I was right next to her and she was pulling me in,” Leitzen said. “I knew I had to stay with her, and once we turned the corner I knew I had to go and took off down the home stretch. I’m just glad I had enough left.”
Leitzen became the first regional champ for Klein in her 22 seasons, and now the dazzling freshman phenom can lay claim as Dubuque’s first-ever public school girls state cross country champ.
“We had confidence in her the whole season,” Klein said. “We told her that there was no reason she couldn’t be up at the front of the race. On that last mile, she made her push and it worked out perfectly to plan. That Valley girl was on her stride-for-stride but she was able to make that push to the finish. I’m so proud of how she’s matured, stuck to the game plan and workouts and kept getting better every week.”
But where to now for Leitzen?
“I guess,” Leitzen said with a laugh about working toward a two-peat. “This means a lot to me, and to be able to share this with a great team and great coaches is amazing. It made for a fun season.”
Senior finished sixth out of 15 in the team standings with 179 points, and Hempstead was right behind in seventh with 202 points. Johnston won the team title with 64 points.
Leading the scoring for the Rams was senior Lily Schmidt, as the future University of Iowa runner closed her career in 10th place at 18:40. Also scoring for the Rams were senior Izzy Gorton in 19th at 19:21.9, freshman Leah Klapatauskas in 47th place at 19:53.8, freshman Kaitlyn Miller in 67th at 20:13.1 and senior Lucia Nelson in 70th at 20:15.2.
Behind Leitzen as best scorer for the Mustangs was freshman Julia Gehl in 12th place at 18:46. Sophomore Brooke O’Brien was 20th in 19:24.4, sophomore Maddie Digman was 105th in 21:05.7 and senior Emily Richter placed 106th in 21:08.4.
Western Dubuque senior Lauren Klein closed her career in 46th place for the Bobcats in 19:53.6, and freshman sister Alyssa Klein placed 68th in 20:13.5.
CLASS 3A
Wahlert finished third for the second year in a row with 89 points, just missing runner-up Dallas Center-Grimes’ 88 points. Ballard won the team title with 66 points.
Wahlert senior Gabby Moran notched another top-10 finish to close her career, finishing ninth in 19:16.8. Senior Alix Oliver was 13th in 19:31.3, while junior Ellie Kirby was 27th at 20:04.2, junior Ellie Meyer was 32nd in 20:08.2 and junior Laney Duggan rounded out the score in 53rd at 20:35.3.
Ballard sophomore Shewaye Johnson was state champion in a time of 17:55.3.
“I know that we all definitely were hoping to do better,” Moran said. “Everyone wants to win the race and we all had a positive attitude and knew that we could do something special. So, we were disappointed with our finish but still proud of how we did. I’m proud of our effort, I’m proud of my teammates and it was still a great day all-around.”
Moran played a huge role for the Eagles the past four seasons, qualifying for the state meet all four years and leading Wahlert to a state team title two years ago.
“I’m pretty proud of it,” she said. “It’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of hours training, and I’m happy to see it pay off. I’m pretty happy that I started and ended my career at Lakeside Golf Course.”