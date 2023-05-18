04112022-girlscitygolf7-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque’s McKenna Stackis putts during a 2022 meet at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa. Stackis and the Bobcats secured their ticket to the state tournament at an Iowa Class 4A regional on Wednesday at Thunder Hills.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

McKenna Stackis finished runner-up with a 74, Addison Jones (81) and Natalie Fangmann (81) tied for fourth and Cece Ball (84) finished sixth to help Western Dubuque beat Cedar Falls, 320-339, for the team championship at Wednesday’s Iowa Class 4A golf regional at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta.

Dubuque Hempstead (399) was fourth, followed by Dubuque Senior (406). Sydney Lyon placed 13th with a 94 to lead Hempstead. Senior’s Jordan Westhoff shot 99 and tied for 18th.

