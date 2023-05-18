Western Dubuque’s McKenna Stackis putts during a 2022 meet at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa. Stackis and the Bobcats secured their ticket to the state tournament at an Iowa Class 4A regional on Wednesday at Thunder Hills.
McKenna Stackis finished runner-up with a 74, Addison Jones (81) and Natalie Fangmann (81) tied for fourth and Cece Ball (84) finished sixth to help Western Dubuque beat Cedar Falls, 320-339, for the team championship at Wednesday’s Iowa Class 4A golf regional at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta.
Dubuque Hempstead (399) was fourth, followed by Dubuque Senior (406). Sydney Lyon placed 13th with a 94 to lead Hempstead. Senior’s Jordan Westhoff shot 99 and tied for 18th.
Eagles to state — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ava Kalb finished third overall with a 79, and Dubuque Wahlert finished runner-up at its Iowa Class 3A regional at Twin Pines Golf Course to qualify for the state meet. Katelyn Vaassen (84), Payton Portzen (84) and Maggie Heiar (97) rounded out the Golden Eagles’ score.
Hawks punch ticket — At Manchester, Iowa: Susie Funke and Kennedy Klostermann each shot 92 to tie for fifth and help West Delaware finish runner-up behind DeWitt Central, 366-375, in a Class 3A regional at Pin Oak Pub and Links and qualify for state.
Blazers to state — At Anamosa, Iowa: Shea Steffen shot 80 and finished runner-up, Maddie Schmitz carded an 85 and placed fifth, and Beckman Catholic won a fifth-score tiebreaker with Jesup to finish runner-up behind Oelwein, 373-374, and punch its ticket to state at a Class 2A regional at Fawn Creek Country Club.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Waverly-Shell Rock 0 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Roan Martineau, Charlie Curtiss, Bock Mueller, Jake Evans and Chase Miller won singles matches as the Golden Eagles swept past the Go-Hawks in a Class 1A substate final to reach the state tournament.
Iowa City West 5, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Iowa City: The Trojans blanked the Rams in their Class 2A substate final.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 2, Bellevue 1 (SO) — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks outlasted the Comets in their Class 1A regional quarterfinal and will play Dubuque Wahlert in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Dubuque Wahlert 2, Beckman Catholic 1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (2-13) knocked off the Trailblazers (12-4) in their Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
Denver 8, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Denver, Iowa: Amyra Millard made 19 saves, but the Eagles fell in their Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
PREP SOFTBALL
Galena 10, Stockton/Warren 1 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Pirates routed the WarHawks in their Class 1A regional semifinal and will play East Dubuque in Friday’s championship game.
East Dubuque 11, Fulton 9 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Warriors held off the Steamers in a high-scoring Class 1A regional semifinal.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 5, East Dubuque 4 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Jerad Dvorak went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, and Will Stietz added two hits and an RBI and earned the pitching victory as the WarHawks clipped the Warriors in their Class 1A regional semifinal. Parker Shireman went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for East Dubuque (17-13).
(Tuesday’s games)
Beckman Catholic 8-4, Monticello 6-1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Luke Sigwarth went 4-for-4 with five walks, a home run and three stolen bases, including a walk-off two-run home run in the ninth inning of the opener as the Class 2A No. 4 Trailblazers (2-1) won their first two games as a member of the River Valley Conference.
Cascade 19, Midland 0 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Cooper Hummel went 4-for-4 with a double and struck out seven in a four-inning no-hitter, and the Class 2A No. 9 Cougars opened their season with 10 runs in the top of the first en route to the RVC romp.
