Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Riley Stuart (26) pressures Waterloo Black Hawks forward Gavyn Thoreson during their USHL game Saturday afternoon in Waterloo, Iowa. The Saints won, 5-2, to finish a season-opening road trip with a 4-3-1 record.

 Jim Nelson Waterloo Courier

If ever a team had a built-in excuse to struggle out of the chute, it would be this year’s version of the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

While the re-named Dubuque Ice Arena completed a five-month, $6 million stabilization and renovation, the Saints spent nearly two months traveling daily to Middleton, Wis., for practices. They opened the United States Hockey League schedule on an eight-game road trip that concluded Saturday in Waterloo.

