Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Riley Stuart (26) pressures Waterloo Black Hawks forward Gavyn Thoreson during their USHL game Saturday afternoon in Waterloo, Iowa. The Saints won, 5-2, to finish a season-opening road trip with a 4-3-1 record.
If ever a team had a built-in excuse to struggle out of the chute, it would be this year’s version of the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
While the re-named Dubuque Ice Arena completed a five-month, $6 million stabilization and renovation, the Saints spent nearly two months traveling daily to Middleton, Wis., for practices. They opened the United States Hockey League schedule on an eight-game road trip that concluded Saturday in Waterloo.
The Saints earned a 5-2 victory over the Black Hawks to finish the road trip with a 4-3-1 record and a .563 winning percentage, fourth best in the Eastern Conference. They host the Madison Capitols at 7:05 p.m. Friday to christen the refurbished arena.
“We expect to win every game we play, because we know we have the talent to beat any team in the league. It doesn’t matter the circumstances,” said second-year forward Mikey Burchill, who scored Saturday. “But, when you consider what we’ve been through the last two months, it’s absolutely huge to come out of this with a winning record. That’s what we wanted, and that’s what we got.
“Now, we can’t wait to get back home for good and play in front of our fans.”
The season-opening road trip nearly mirrored the circumstances the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders faced when they relocated from Mason City, Iowa, for the 1999-2000 season. That team played the first half of the season on the road and practiced half an hour away in Coralville, Iowa, while waiting for its arena to be completed and went 19-34-5.
Kirk MacDonald didn’t exactly know what he signed up for when he took the Saints’ head coaching job this summer. He found out two days into the experience — after a 5:30 p.m. practice on a Saturday night, followed by an 8 a.m. departure time for an 11 a.m. practice the next day.
“We were all like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to have two months of this?’” MacDonald said. “We were all trying to stay positive, but to sit here and say we’re 4-3-1 … quite frankly, it’s a credit to the players, their attitudes and their work ethic through all of this. The older guys set such a great example by showing up every day, working hard and never complaining, even though they could have.
“It goes beyond the players. You’re only as good as the people you work with, and I can’t thank my staff enough for everything they’ve done the last two months to put us in this position.”
That includes associate head coach Evan Dixon, assistant coach Zach Badalamenti, trainer Nicole Vogel and equipment manager Blake Swindall.
“You really find out a lot about people when you face adversity,” MacDonald said. “We got through getting on a bus every day for two months because of a lot of really good people, and I’m so proud to work with them. It could have been a lot worse, but we went through it together and had the right attitude the whole time.”
Because they faced a 90-minute commute to practice on a daily basis and shared the facility with the Madison Capitols, the Saints missed out on so many key elements of the formative portion of a season.
At home, they have the luxury of getting on the ice early or staying after practices to iron out wrinkles in their game or work on skill development. In Madison, the team faced a more rigid schedule that didn’t allow for development of the nuances.
“We were definitely marking off the days until we got home,” Saints defenseman Jayden Jubenvill said. “Going on the road to Madison was definitely a grind, but we did a good job of keeping our heads up throughout the whole thing. To finally be able to practice and play in our home rink is a really good feeling. Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue a winning streak and take advantage of being back home.”
The renovation project finished slightly ahead of time, and the Saints practiced at home for the first time on Thursday after being told they wouldn’t be able to hit the ice until Tuesday.
