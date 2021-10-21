The road has been anything but easy for Galena’s Maggie Furlong.
After two injuries and a shortened COVID season, the senior outside hitter is making up for lost time. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is playing a pivotal role on this year’s fourth-ranked Pirates team averaging 4.1 kills per set.
“Maggie is back and better than ever,” Galena head coach Dennis Wills said. “She’s had a tough high school career, but she has really impressed everyone with her desire to get back on the court.”
During her freshman season, Furlong was forced to miss the majority of the season with a broken ankle. She was able to rejoin the team just prior to the postseason and made her way into the starting lineup as the Pirates rolled to the state semifinals.
“It was a little overwhelming for me to be playing with girls I hadn’t had much of a chance to play with prior to that, but the older girls were so good to me,” Furlong said. “It was a great experience to get the opportunity to play at such a high level as a freshman.”
Furlong suffered another injury during her junior season, tearing her ACL and meniscus last January while playing club volleyball, forcing her to miss the COVID-shortened spring season.
“We had made it to sectionals my sophomore year, and I was really motivated to get back on the court and make another long postseason run, but then COVID hit, and then the injury,” she said. “It was really devastating for me, but I knew I wanted to get back out there for my senior year.”
Furlong put in hours of rehabilitation, working daily to regain her strength and mobility. She was given the OK to get back on the court in June.
“It was harder for me mentally than it was physically,” she said. “I think it’s something that is always going to be in the back of my mind now, that it could all be over in a second.”
Furlong said she is back to 100 percent, and is grateful for the support system she’s had behind her.
“My family, friends, teammates and coaches; I couldn’t have gotten here without them,” she said.
Furlong’s older sister, Katie, is the all-time kills leader at Galena and went on to play at the University of Indianapolis.
“Katie has been a big part of where I’ve developed my leadership skills from,” Maggie said. “She’s been a great role model for me.”
Added Wills: “Maggie’s skills on the court are very good, but her biggest strength is her leadership. She always stays positive and keeps everyone in check mentally. She’s just a really great kid.”
After sailing through conference play with an unblemished record, Furlong is hoping her team’s success will continue deep into the postseason.
“Ever since summer open gyms, we’ve known how good we could be,” Furlong said. “Coach told us we have a lot of potential, and we’ve worked every day to get better. For me that sectional loss sophomore year still stings, and I’ve used that as my motivation. We all want to show people that we are still here.”