CASCADE, Iowa — First Carter Green went down. Over the weekend, Cascade’s leading scorer suffered a sprained ankle, forcing him into street clothes for Tuesday night’s game.
Then out went another starter. Cougars big man Alex Aitchison saw ample bench time in the first half with foul trouble and picked up his fourth foul 23 seconds into the third quarter, sending him back to the pine.
Nothing fazed the Cougars.
As of late, it doesn’t seem to matter who’s on the floor or what the obstacle — Cascade is grooving.
Aitchison finished with 13 points, Michael Trumm finished with 12 and Caden Reinke added 11 as the Cougars bounced back from an early deficit for their third straight win, 62-40, over Bellevue on Tuesday.
This is a different team, coach Jacob Brindle said, than the one that limped out of the gate to start the season. At the winter break, this team was 3-4. The Cougars have rattled off 6 of 9 since then with the same defensive vigor that’s carried them far in the past.
“It’s good to be in a situation now where you win by 22 and you feel like you played a C or C-plus game,” said Brindle. Green, he added, should be back during the regular season. “Bellevue plays really hard. They muck you up. That’s a game that, if played before Christmas, I’m not sure we win.
“We’ve gotten better. We’re shooting the ball better. We’re finishing better. … The evidence of playing better is there and the guys are starting to believe more, too.”
The key to this streak: confidence. Trumm said players are starting to trust their famed 2-3 zone defense, and that’s turning into ample offense.
“We all want this,” said Trumm, a senior, who was 5 of 9 shooting with two 3-pointers. “We needed confidence (after break) and we started shooting well in practice and now it’s showing up on the court. It really helps the team spirit and energy.”
The Comets (5-11) got the jump on Cascade with an 8-2 run to start the game and a 13-11 lead through the first quarter. But little by little, the Cougars nickled and dimed Bellevue. Cooper Rausch’s 3 gave Cascade its first lead, 18-17, and the Cougars didn’t relinquish control for the rest of the contest.
Jackson McAleer had a pair of buckets and Trumm drilled a 3 to give Cascade a 31-23 lead by halftime. The Comets got within five to start the second half, before a jumper by Rausch sparked an 8-2 run for a 41-30 lead. Trumm delivered the finishing touch, with a buzzer-beating 3 to close out the third quarter, the Cougars up, 44-32.
“We get in our heads and it’s kind of like ‘here we go again,’ and then we look for something good to happen instead of making something good happen,” said Bellevue coach Chet Knake. “I just want to give Cascade a lot of credit. They’re missing their best player (Green) tonight and they didn’t skip a beat. That’s the sign of a great, well-coached team.”
Aitchison sat the entire third quarter after picking up his fourth foul at the 7:37 mark. He started off the fourth quarter and had three baskets during Cascade’s 12-2 run to put the game out of reach with 4 minutes to play.
Paxton Felderman led all scorers with 14 points for Bellevue, which turned the ball over 21 times to Cascade’s 12.