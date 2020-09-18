He’s been prepared for the call, but that didn’t make it any easier for Jamie Marshall to hear the news.
It was even more difficult for the Dubuque Wahlert football coach to tell his players that Friday’s game had been canceled because their opponent, North Scott, was going into quarantine.
The Quad City Times’ Matt Coss reported Thursday that North Scott would close today and all high school activities would be canceled. Coss reported that a release from North Scott High School estimated more than 200 students from the school, including the volleyball team, would be in quarantine and that the school had applied to go to an online-only model.
Marshall was notified at about 3 p.m. Thursday, about the time the team was warming up for practice.
“I shouldn’t say it didn’t surprise me, but just the times that we’re in, right now I’m always just prepared for the next phone call, whether it’s us getting canceled or the other team,” Marshall said. “It wasn’t a great conversation, or a fun conversation, when I talked to the team and let them know.
“Obviously there’s tons of questions with them, are we going to play, are we not going to play? And honestly, all those questions I don’t have an answer for.”
Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy way to find a replacement game, and even if there was, time isn’t exactly on the Eagles’ side.
“We’re looking around to see if there are some teams that can help benefit us if we were to be able to schedule, but right now we’re still searching out different opportunities,” he said. “It’s certainly tough. You don’t know if you’re traveling or if you’re able to schedule something at our home site over at the Rock Bowl, so it’s as tough as you can imagine.”
If Wahlert (2-1) isn’t able to find a last-minute replacement, Marshall said the team will likely have a practice to simulate a Friday night game with the potential of taking the weekend off.
“It’s kind of what 2020 is,” Marshall said. “But hopefully we can keep our program and school safe and if we can’t play tomorrow night, hopefully we can get one in next week against Marion.”