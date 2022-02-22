It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
Just ask the Western Dubuque girls bowling team.
The Bobcats began the season with an 0-6 record but caught fire when it mattered most, including a team championship at an Iowa Class 2A state qualifying meet last week. Today, Western Dubuque will compete for a state team crown at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
The Western Dubuque boys also reached today’s state meet after a runner-up finish at the qualifier at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids. Also on the lanes today will be Class 1A individuals, including Maquoketa’s Chloe Fousey, Alysa Kies, Morgan Brown, Ali Simmons and Lucas Ihrig; and West Delaware’s Alexus Riley, Katelyn Scott and Saul Hernandez. The boys and girls individual tournaments will take place at Maple Lanes, also in Waterloo.
“For how our season started, it’s very cool to be going to the state tournament,” Western Dubuque coach Larry Knipper said. “After that 0-6 start, we just gradually kept getting better and better. We got hot at the right time, right before the district tournament, and it’s neat to see them finish it off this way.
“What was just as cool was the fact that every girl contributed to the team success.”
The Bobcats finished fourth overall and first among Class 2A schools at the prestigious Clinton Tournament during the regular season. They also took second at the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional tournament during their late-season surge.
Ceci Daly, Baylee Neyen, Brooklyn Neyen, Hannah Kluesner, Shelby Rice and Brenna Neyen teamed up for a 2,663 over 15 Baker games to defeat Clinton by 49 pins for the team title at the state qualifying meet last week. Only Fort Dodge (2,768) and LeMars (2,766) shot better among the eight teams who advanced to state.
The Bobcats returned to state after finishing third a year ago.
“That experience has given us a lot of the drive,” said Daly, who shot a whopping 733 at the state qualifier for the top seed in the 32-bowler individual state tournament on Wednesday. Baylee Neyen and Brooklyn Neyen also qualified individually for the Bobcats.
“Last year, it was a matter of ‘Let’s see how far we can get. Let’s push ourselves.’ This year, all of us have those goals of outdoing ourselves. We have a unified mindset of doing better than last year.”
And experience matters at state.
“Last year, we had the nerves because it was a lot of our first times there,” Daly said. “There were a lot of jitters. This year, the experience will help us settle the nerves. We’ve been there before, so we know what we have to do. It’s just a matter of getting the job done.”
The Western Dubuque boys finished second at the state qualifier, 37 pins behind Clinton’s winning 3,062. Those two schools will bowl today on adjoining lane pairs, in both the boys and girls state competitions.
Individual state qualifier Jude Ludwig, Garrett Kadolph, Aidan Besler, Ethan Potter, Nick Sweeney and Nolan Vaske bowled for the Bobcats in the state qualifying meet.
“Anything can happen when you get to the state tournament,” Bobcats coach Grant Kramer said. “We’re excited. We’re going to a house we’re familiar with at Cadillac, and the guys are ready to go to work. Clinton beat us at the qualifier, but we could have just as easily beat them with a couple of breaks. Once you get to state, it’s every man for himself.”
Fousey earned the No. 6 seed by winning the state qualifying meet hosted by Dubuque Wahlert at Cherry Lanes with a three-game 625. Kies, Brown and Simons completed Maquoketa’s sweep of the four available girls state individual bids. Riley and Scott earned the final two spots available from the West Delaware qualifying meet.
Ihrig won the boys state qualifying meet at Cherry Lanes, while Hernandez earned the fourth and final bid from the West Delaware qualifier.