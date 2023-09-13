The University of Dubuque stayed in-house for its new head track & field head coach.

Nelson Edmonds, the vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics, promoted Jake Malm to the position on Friday. He replaces Chad Gunnelson, who left for Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., this spring.

