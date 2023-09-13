The University of Dubuque stayed in-house for its new head track & field head coach.
Nelson Edmonds, the vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics, promoted Jake Malm to the position on Friday. He replaces Chad Gunnelson, who left for Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., this spring.
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Malm said. “There’s a lot that our student-athletes can accomplish here, and our staff is ready to work hard on their behalf. We all want this to be the most successful program it can be.”
The Grand Forks, N.D., native returned to the Dubuque in June of 2021, as assistant track and field coach after serving as the head cross country/track and field coach at Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) since October 2020.
The Spartans qualified 15 individuals in 12 events for the NCAA Division III championships and claimed three all-Americans this past May.
Malm previously coached at UD from 2013-20, working with the throwers and managing the recruiting efforts. Under his leadership, the Spartans established a presence at the national level leading UD with two national championships in the shot put — Blaze Murfin (2018) and Tanasha Atwater (2017). He has earned four Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year accolades while with the Spartans.
Malm helped 49 Spartan throwers qualify for the NCAA meet and coached 28 Spartans to all-American finishes. He was a member of the staff which led the Spartans to their first men’s track and field indoor conference championship in 2016-17 and repeated in the 2017-2018 season. He helped coach the Spartans to it’s highest NCAA Division III outdoor finish (12th in 2018) and highest NCAA Division III indoor finish (ninth in 2019).
Grand milestones for UD spikers — The University of Dubuque’s Katie Wright, a senior from Stockton, Ill., reached the 1,000-dig mark in her career this weekend. Also, Emma Powell, a senior from Eldridge North Scott, eclipse the 1,000-dig and 1,000-kill plateaus for the Spartans.
Jensen 13th at Redbird Invite — University of Northern Iowa senior golfer Anna Jensen, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, finished 13th in at the Redbird Invite on Monday afternoon in Normal, Ill. She shot a 1-under-par 70 in Sunday’s opening round and finished at 4-over-par 70-74-76--220 for the tournament on the D.A. Weibring Golf Course. Jensen sank 10 birdies and notched 32 pars over the course of the two-day competition. Last September, Jensen tied for 54th place at the Redbird Invite with a 238 (+22) and averaged a team-best 79.58 per round.
UNI finished ninth in the 16-team tournament with a 907. Bradley won with an 865.
Heart honors Clarke’s Reddy — The Heart of America Athletic Conference named Clarke University’s Joshua Reddy as its men’s soccer defensive player of the week. Reddy scored the game-winning goal for Clarke in their 3-0 victory over Judson. The junior scored a goal in the fourth minute.
Rochford lands A-R-C honor —Wartburg College defensive back Parker Rochford, a junior from Edgewood-Colesburg, earned the American Rivers Conference football defensive player of the week award after helping the No. 3-ranked Knights defeat No. 16 Bethel College, 16-2, on Saturday afternoon. He recorded 10 total tackles, including three for loss, and grabbed an interception that sealed the win in the fourth quarter. It marked Rochford’s fourth interception of the season.