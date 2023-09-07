Participation in high school athletics continued to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic during the recently completed academic year.

High school sports participation across the country grew by nearly 240,000 to 7,857,969 in 2022-23, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. The 51 NFHS member state associations, including the District of Columbia, reported 4,529,789 boys and 3,328,180 girls competed last school year.

