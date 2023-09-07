Participation in high school athletics continued to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic during the recently completed academic year.
High school sports participation across the country grew by nearly 240,000 to 7,857,969 in 2022-23, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. The 51 NFHS member state associations, including the District of Columbia, reported 4,529,789 boys and 3,328,180 girls competed last school year.
That marked the first increase since 2017-18, when 7,980,886 students participated. The NFHS experienced its first decline in 30 years in 2018-19, then halted data collection for two years because of the pandemic.
“We were optimistic that the trends we saw in 2021-22 would continue, and our dreams were realized this past year as more and more students continued to pursue opportunities in education-based sports in our nation’s schools,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS chief executive officer, said in a statement releasing the numbers. “Perhaps the most encouraging news with this year’s survey is that most every sport for boys and girls registered an increase from the previous year. Certainly, that is the goal of these programs — to meet the needs of as many students as possible. We salute coaches, administrators and everyone involved in school-based sports the past few years for their efforts in keeping these programs alive.”
Wrestling experienced one of the biggest increases, with boys adding nearly 25,000 participants to more than 256,000 for the sport’s largest total since 258,208 in 2014-15. Girls wrestling grew by 17,473 additional participants – a massive 55-percent increase from 2021-22 – to reach a record total of 49,127.
The sport had fewer than 10,000 girls participating 10 years ago, but now 36 states now offer separate state wrestling championships for girls.
Eleven-player football remained the most popular boys sport with the total climbing back over one million participants. On the girls side, outdoor track and field (+6.5%) and volleyball (+3.6%) remained in the top two spots, while basketball reclaimed the third position from soccer, jumping 3.5 percent and adding 12,896 participants.
Texas remained atop the list of state participation with 827,446, with California second at 787,697. Illinois ranked fourth with 335,801, Wisconsin sat in 16th with 171,928, and Iowa ranked 21st with 130,519.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS DROP ROAD DECISION
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers rugby team dropped a 14-10 decision at the West Des Moines Wombats on Saturday.
“Goody” Goodman recorded a penalty kick in the first half, while Ben Degen added a try and Goodman a conversion kick in the second half for Dubuque. West Des Moines scored the game-winner with 16 minutes remaining in the contest.
The Gamblers return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Iowa Falls. The match will take place at Offside Bar & Grill, 16963 Rooster Lane, in Duuque.
BECHEN HEADED TO GREEN BAY AFTER TRADE
For the second time this summer, Dubuque native Blake Bechen has been traded within the United States Hockey League. The Madison Capitols sent him to the Green Bay Gamblers for a 2024 sixth-round Futures Draft pick and future considerations.
Madison acquired Bechen earlier this summer as part of a trade that brought Madison forward Jake Rozzi from Youngstown. In his rookie season season with the Phantoms, Bechen tallied four goals and 12 total points in 36 games.
MAQUOKETA SPEEDWAY ADDS 5 TO HALL OF FAME
Maquoketa Speedway inducted five new members into its Hall of Fame during a special racing card Saturday night. The inductees included longtime flagman Brit Montgomery, past racers and current wrecker operators Steve Flagel and Gary Anderson, racer and creator of the Night of Destruction Bob (Junky) Garien and longtime car owner and supporter Rich Current.
Feature winners included Nathan Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill., in SportMods; Jeff Larson, of Freeport, in Modifieds; Maquoketa’s Jacob Ellithorpe in Stock Cars; Zach Zuberbier, of Kingston, Ill., in Outlaw Stock Cars; Jordan Milles, of Bernard, Iowa, in Hobby Stocks; and Cyle Hawkins, of Durant, Iowa, in Sport Compacts.