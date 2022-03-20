SECOND TEAM
EMMA DONOVAN (Dubuque Wahlert, jr., forward) — Donovan returned from an injury to give the Golden Eagles a much-needed veteran presence. The junior averaged 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. She earned IPSWA second-team all-state honors, named to the IGCA 3A Northeast all-district team, and MVC Mississippi Division second team.
OLIVIA BAXTER (Dubuque Senior, sr., forward) — Baxter has been a gamechanger in the post for a resurgent Rams program the last two seasons. The senior averaged 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game this year. She collected MVC first-team honors.
JAELYN TIGGES (Dubuque Hempstead, sr., center) — The senior closed her career in style, averaging a double-double with 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and provided a steady post presence for a team that liked to let it fly from downtown. Tigges earned second-team MVC honors.
CAMRYN NIES (Platteville, jr., guard) — Nies was a consistent scorer who led the Hillmen, averaging nearly 15.2 points per game. With 65 3-pointers on the season, she could also light it up from long range. The junior was named WBCA honorable mention all-state and to the SWC all-conference team.
ADDIE HEFEL (Galena, soph., guard) — The sophomore was second on the state runner-up Pirates with 11.1 points per game and another key component to their run to the state final. Hefel landed third-team IBCA all-state honors and was an honorable mention AP all-state selection.
THIRD TEAM
KA’LYNN DESHAW (Bellevue, jr., forward) — With length and speed, DeShaw wreaked havoc on the defensive end, and had the ability to create offense by getting to the hoop. She averaged 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 steals per game. She was named to the IGCA 2A Southeast all-district team, and the RVC North Division first team.
OLIVIA OLSON (Cuba City, fr., guard) — Quite a debut season for the Cubans’ point guard. Olson averaged 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. She was an WBCA honorable mention all-state selection and named to the SWAL first team.
CAMDYN KAY (Dubuque Hempstead, soph., guard) — Kay has an electric style of offense that will only improve the next two seasons. She averaged 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds and was a second-team all MVC selection for a Hempstead team that has a bright future.
CLAIRE LUEKEN (Wahlert, fr., forward) — As good as her freshman season was, expect big things in the future from Lueken. She debuted at the varsity level averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, earning her a first-team all MVC selection.
SAM MCDONALD (Dubuque Senior, jr., guard) — McDonald is an aggressive offensive player who has had some incredibly clutch baskets for the Rams the past two seasons. The junior averaged 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and was named to the all-MVC second team.
FOURTH TEAM
LAUREN OSTERHAUS (Dyersville Beckman, sr., guard) — Osterhaus has been a consistent scorer for the Trailblazers the last two seasons and ramped up her defensive prowess this year. She averaged 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.3 steals. The senior was named to the WaMaC first team and to the IBCA 2A all-district team.
MAGGIE FURLONG (Galena, sr., forward) — Furlong returned after missing her junior season with an ACL tear and provided much-needed senior leadership on a young, championship-caliber team. She averaged 7.6 points and 6 rebounds, was the centerpiece to the Pirates suffocating defense, and landed on the NUIC first team.
ALYSSA LUX (Cascade, jr., guard) — This sharp-shooting junior averaged 11.3 points and was a key offensive component as the Cougars made their eighth state tournament appearance in 10 years. Lux was named to the IBCA 2A Southeast all-district team and the RVC North Division squad.
ELLA CHAMBERS (Mineral Point, sr., guard) — Chambers, paired with Mallory Lindsey, provided a dynamic backcourt combination during the Pointers’ perfect run all the way to the state championship. The senior averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. She was a WBCA all-state honorable mention selection, and named to the SWAL first team.
ELISE KILBURG (Bellevue Marquette, jr., guard) — Kilburg was a weapon on offense and could put up points in a hurry. She averaged 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for a young Mohawks team. The junior was named to the Tri-Rivers Conference East Division first team.