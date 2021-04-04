The Dubuque Fighting Saints might have to follow a different path toward reaching the Clark Cup Playoffs.
On Friday, the United States Hockey League announced its playoff format and contingency plan in case teams cannot complete a 54-game regular season prior to April 24 due to COVID-19 complications.
“If, at the end of the regular season, a conference has an unequal number of games played among its teams, point percentage will be used to determine the final conference standings instead of total points,” the league wrote in a press release.
In all likelihood, that contingency plan will have to be put to use after COVID-19 protocols forced at least one postponement per month in a season that began in November. Remarkably, the USHL has yet to find new dates for only nine of the 378 regularly scheduled games for the 2020-21 season.
But, those nine games involve eight of the league’s 14 teams, and only two of those teams — Youngstown and Waterloo — are on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Waterloo’s lone game to be rescheduled occurred Friday night because of an ice issue at Des Moines.
Youngstown had this weekend’s three-game home series against Green Bay postponed because of coronavirus protocols and does not intend to reschedule the Feb. 5-6 games at Dubuque.
Three games scheduled for late last month — Omaha vs. Tri-City, Tri-City vs. Des Moines and Des Moines vs. Sioux City — have yet to be rescheduled.
Dubuque entered Saturday night’s home game against USHL-leading Chicago with a 19-19-4 record for 42 points and a .500 winning percentage, while Team USA held down the fourth and final playoff spot at 21-18-7 for 49 points and a .533 winning percentage with four more games played than Dubuque.
When comparing point totals to winning percentage, Chicago, Muskegon, Green Bay and Team USA did not move in the top for places in the Eastern Conference. But the formula did impact the Western Conference. Tri-City and Fargo remained in the top two spots in the West, and Sioux City remained fourth in both points and winning percentage. But Des Moines jumped from fifth to third, and Omaha slipped from third to fifth when switching from points to winning percentage.
The USHL’s conference semifinals will follow a best-of-three format, all at the higher seed, from April 30 through May 2. And the best-of-three conference finals will follow a 1-1-1 or 1-2 format (at the higher seed’s choosing) on May 6-10. The Clark Cup Final will follow a 2-2-1 format on May 14-25.
Season-long COVID-19 protocols will remain in place for the postseason, and the league announced it will reserve the right to shorten the Clark Cup Final if a coronavirus issue arises.