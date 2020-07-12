Western Dubuque had just suffered a couple of losses against a tough conference rival.
But, the Bobcats weren’t hanging their heads. The attitude was still upbeat.
After all, just a week prior, Western Dubuque wasn’t sure it’s season was going to continue as planned or not after someone in the program had potentially been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
“The whole season we had the philosophy or the feel of, make it count,” Bobcats coach Rachael Neal said Friday. “You never know if you’re going to be one of those teams that you see on Twitter that got their season taken away, and then it happened.”
After temporarily pausing the season last Tuesday morning, the Bobcats returned to action on Wednesday by sweeping Waterloo East, 11-0 and 11-2. They lost to Dubuque Hempstead on Friday, 1-0 and 10-3.
Western Dubuque had six games canceled during its break.
So, just being back on the field was a welcome relief.
“There’s nothing to compare it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” Western Dubuque pitcher Sydney Kennedy said. “That (nine) days sucked. Especially not seeing each other. We were still talking and stuff, but it still stinks.
“You just have to practice by yourself and it’s not as fun. I would definitely rather be out here over anything else. I’m really happy we get to play.”
Neal said the Western Dubuque administration worked with the Dubuque County Department of Public Health in order to follow proper protocol for a return. She also said those in the program are being more careful on the weekends and nights away from the softball diamond.
Neal said she was confident throughout the wait that the Bobcats would be back for the postseason. Even if Western Dubuque had been forced to quarantine for 14 days, there still would have been time for the Bobcats to return in time for their regional opener.
The Bobcats have a doubleheader on Monday against Maquoketa, and Neal said the team added a non-conference game against West Delaware for Wednesday. Western Dubuque opens the Iowa Class 4A regional tournament on Thursday at home against either Maquoketa or DeWitt Central.
“I thought our girls did a great job of responding to that adversity and coming back even hungrier,” Neal said. “They were already making the most of their moments, and then now it’s even more so.”