Oliver David can imagine all kinds of possibilities with the Dubuque Fighting Saints after their first taste of USHL competition of the preseason.
In what amounted to a test run, the Saints skated to a 4-1 victory in Des Moines on Friday and dropped a 3-2 decision to the Buccaneers on Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“This is going to be an exciting team to coach, and I had to remind myself a few times not to get caught watching and being a fan myself,” said David, who enters his fourth season as head coach. “Obviously, we have to work through some of our reads and we have to develop some chemistry, but we’ll work through those things. The ability is wonderful, and when we put it all together, it will be an exciting year.”
By design, David entered this weekend with an incomplete feel for his team. In some instances, forwards played with as many as five or six different linemates, and defensemen had two or three different partners. Every skater on the bench had an opportunity to skate on the power play and penalty kill, as David’s staff assessed what individuals can bring to the team when the regular season opens in two weeks.
“You’re not going to build chemistry in a weekend, maybe not even in a month, sometimes,” David said. “We wanted to see who looks complementary to each other. We got some of that information.
“From the first game to the second, there was a drastic difference just with a video review and a little bit of a meeting with the group. They were outstanding at making those little adjustments without the benefit of having a practice.”
The Saints have 28 of their protected players in town for camp, and all were expected to see ice time this weekend as David and assistants Justin Hale and Evan Dixon evaluated them in game situations.
On Saturday night, Des Moines jumped to a 3-0 lead on three special teams goals — two by Zach Faremouth and one by Killian Kiecker-Olson — through the first two periods.
Ryan Alexander got the Saints on the board with a backdoor tap-in of a Dylan Herzog pass at 7:10 of the third. Braden Doyle also assisted. Six minutes later, Ian Pierce delivered a long outlet pass that overshot Connor Kurth, but Kurth chased it down before finding a trailing Kenny Connors for a second goal.
“We’re young, but we’re also very talented,” said Pierce, a second-year defenseman. “We had a few bad bounces go the other way in the first and second periods, but in the third period we showed we have a team that can come together quickly. We have a lot of fight in us.
“We’re learning a lot about each other every day and that really helps our cause here. Chemistry is key, and that’s what we’re building right now. Once we find that magic touch and get some line combinations established, we’ll be pretty good.”
Dubuque finished with a 59-44 advantage in shots on goal over the two games. That included a 37-24 edge Saturday night.
“We outshot them, and we outplayed them in every phase of the game both nights,” said Dubuque forward Daniyal Dzhaniyev, who created several scoring chances both nights. “I’m excited about this team.
“On the bench, we’re always coming together and motivating each other, and that’s what keeps us up and playing hard. If we keep doing that, we’ll win a lot of hockey games.”