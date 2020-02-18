News in your town

Sports in brief: Ricketts says big money free agents wouldn't improve Cubs' chances

Chisox slugger Jiménez hopes to improve on solid rookie year

If at first: Ryan Braun back at 1B for OF-heavy Brewers

Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners because of virus

Báez says Cubs lacked proper preparation last season

Local & area roundup: WD lands 2 on all-MVC wrestling 1st team, Hempstead has 1

Adam Scott wins at Riviera, and this time it counts

Top of AP poll steady as Baylor, Kansas set collision course

Manfred: No tolerance for beanballs in wake of Astros' scam

All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe

Garza scores 24 points; No. 21 Iowa beats Minnesota

College basketball roundup: Newman, Clemson surprise No. 5 Louisville with 77-62 win

College basketball: Harper scores 27, Rutgers beats No. 22 Illinois

Boys prep basketball: Iowa 3A/4A brackets released

Baker to MLB: Tell teams to 'stop the comments' on Astros

MLB: Moncada ready to lead White Sox into contention

Prep wrestling: Bellevue sending multiple qualifiers, Cascade's Noonan still unbeaten

New college baseball wristband rule may thwart sign stealing

Prep wrestling: WD, Hempstead qualify 4 for state; Senior advances 1

Local & area roundup: Clarke wins double OT thriller

XFL roundup: Defenders move to 2-0 with blowout of N.Y.

Sports in brief: Hader calls arbitration model unfair

College notebook: Denlinger named to preseason honor list

NBA: Lakers' Davis back in hometown for All-Star Game

Women's college basketball: Northern Iowa pulls away from Evansville

Cubs' Bryant: No hard feelings on losing grievance

College basketball: Jacobson helps Iowa State rout struggling Texas

Davison, Badgers send Huskers to 10th straight loss 81-64

Daytona 500 up for grabs as no clear theme has emerged

Casper, Billmeyer make podium at boys state swim meet

USHL: Green Bay halts Fighting Saints' winning streak

TH Sports Coming Events

The Latest: Sacramento's Hield wins 3-Point Contest

Boys prep basketball: Potosi outlasts River Ridge in triple OT