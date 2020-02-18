CASCADE, Iowa — With a couple more strong games out of Alex Aitchison, Devin Green’s school-record field goal percentage mark is at risk.
More importantly for the Cascade Cougars, that will likely coincide with the prolonged postseason run they’re hoping for.
The 6-foot-6 Aitchison scored 11 points with his first-half dunk serving as a momentum spark for Cascade, who pulled away in the second half to defeat Bellevue, 48-28, on Monday, in their Iowa Class 2A District 8 postseason opener.
Green — a former first-team all-state center for the Cougars’ 2016 state runner-up squad — set the program’s single-season field goal percentage record at 60.9 percent in his senior campaign. Entering Monday, Aitchison was at 63.9 percent, and that shouldn’t dip after his 5-for-9 performance against the Comets.
Paired with the 6-4 Caden Reinke down low, Aitchison and Cascade gave Bellevue headaches. The pair combined for 23 points in the contest and made scoring easy points in the paint seem unfathomable for the Comets.
“Last game at home ever so I felt like I had to do something,” said Aitchison, a senior. “By the end of February, March, you want to be playing your best basketball and that seems like what we’re doing right now. We want to make a big push in the postseason and we feel like we can compete with these teams and come out with the win.”
Cascade advances to Thursday’s District 8 semifinal against Iowa City Regina. Tipoff for that game is 6:30 p.m. at Monticello High School. The winner advances to the Feb. 25 District 8 final at Solon.
Paxton Felderman’s floater gave the Comets (7-15) the initial lead, but the Cougars (14-8) responded with seven straight points and took a 15-6 lead through the opening quarter. Their advantage ballooned as high as 10 before Bellevue started to find some offense.
Colby Sieverding’s 3-pointer was the start of an 8-2 Comets run, cutting their deficit to 20-16 with just over 3 minutes until halftime.
Aitchison stole momentum back, with his two-hand dunk through traffic bringing the home crowd to its feet and giving Cascade a 23-16 lead at the halftime break.
“We want to get him more shots,” said Cougars coach Jacob Brindle, adding that was the first time he’d seen Aitchison dunk in a game. “We knew coming in that Bellevue was going to guard us hard. We’ve got to try a little inside-out attack and make plays.”
After halftime, Cascade’s typically stout defense reigned. The Cougars outscored Bellevue, 13-3, in the third quarter to take a 36-19 lead into the final frame. Isaac Carter’s layup at the start of the fourth sparked a brief six-point run for the Comets before Reinke’s layup stopped the run, followed by another bucket in the lane for Aitchison to give Cascade a 40-26 lead.
When Carter Green’s lay-in gave the Cougars a 42-26 advantage, both teams pulled their starters with just over a minute remaining.
Jackson Wagner led Bellevue with seven points, all scored in the second half. The Cougars forced the Comets into 23 turnovers in the game.