DES MOINES -- What a welcome sight it was.
The stands were full, the weather cooperated and the athletes were ready as they took center stage in front of a packed house inside Drake Stadium to kick off the 2021 state track and field meet Thursday morning.
Athletes from Class 2A and 3A participated in the morning session and while most events were preliminary qualifying, there were a few gold medals handed out to area athletes on the opening day of the meet.
GIRLS
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann certainly made the most of her day. Not only did she boast the top qualifying times in the 100 (12.53) and 200 (25.17), she also claimed the gold medal in the 400 in record-setting fashion. The junior’s time of 55.80 is the 21st fastest time in event history as she became the first WD girl to win a state running event since 1995.
“It feels so good especially since there was no season last year,” Biermann said. “It feels amazing just to be able to be here on this stage in front of this crowd.”
While claiming the 400 gold gave Biermann a boost of confidence, she knows she’ll have to come prepared for Saturday’s finals in the 100 and 200.
“It definitely gives me confidence going into those,” she said. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have to work just as hard. The competition here is just so good.”
Wahlert’s 4x800 team of Ellie Meyer, Jamie Schmid, Alana Duggan and Alixandria Oliver took home the area’s other girls medal awarded on the day with a silver-medal finish in 9:34.99. The Golden Eagles came in boasting the fastest time in the state thus far, but were overtaken by Solon’s lightning-quick time of 9:21.84.
Still, the result means much more than just a spot on the podium for this Wahlert relay squad.
“Last season we busted our (butts),” Oliver said. “We put everything on the track today and even though we didn’t get first, we still got eight more points for our team.
And after finishing runner-up by half a point in the 2019 state meet, getting those eight points early means a lot.
“We lost by half a point and that just sucked,” Schmid said. “So, this year, we just really want to get out here and prove ourselves and hopefully take the gold.”
Western Dubuque’s Elly Burds, Gabby Kaiser, Alyssa Klein and Lauren Klein finished seventh in the 4x800 in 9:56.50.
The morning started out with a bang in the shuttle hurdle relay as the Cascade team of Elizabeth Gibbs, Rachael Rhomberg, Devin Simon had the fastest qualifying time for Saturday’s final in 1:07.57.
The following girls finished in the top eight of their qualifying heats and will participate in event finals: Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen, 200 (26.18) and 400 (58.65); Ariana Yaklich (Wahlert) qualified second in the 100 behind Biermann (12.68); Meghan McDonald of Wahlert qualified fifth in the 100 in 12.87.
The following athletes or relay teams participated in Thursday’s morning session, but did not either medal or qualify for final events: Beckman (shuttle hurdle); Shayla Oster (Bellevue); Maria Kruse (Dyersville Beckman); Gabby Moran (Wahlert); Ellie Kirby (Wahlert); Lilly Boge (Western Dubuque); Abigail Wallace (Wahlert); Sammy Recker (Western Dubuque); Taylor Menster (Cascade); Adeline Bowman (Maquoketa); Ella Schindler (Western Dubuque); Reese Kuhlman (Maquoketa); Ivy Dearstone (Wahlert).
BOYS
In a race that anyone close to him will remember for eternity, Brady Greibel of Bellevue took home the 3,200-meter gold. The senior’s time of 9:22.83 broke the school record at the best possible time.
“I’m very very grateful right now,” Griebel said. “We didn’t get to do this last year so I’m just extremely happy that we get to come out here and compete unlike last year.”
Possibly more memorable than his first-place finish was that in his last state tournament, Griebel got to run the event with his brother Payton, in his first. The younger Griebel, a freshman, finished ninth (9:58.28) in the event.
“He’s come a long way,” Brady Griebel said. “He’s doing really well and competing really well. I think he was a little nervous out here today; I know I was as a freshman. For what he ran, it was really, really good in these conditions.”
Wahlert’s Duke Faley, a sophomore, who has been dominant in the discus all season, took home a silver medal with a throw of 164-11.
“I’m really glad that all my hard work has paid off,” Faley said. “I came into this season not having a freshman year, so no one really knew what I’d be able to do.”
Faley had another reason for wanting to stand atop the podium on Thursday.
“It was my mom’s birthday,” he said. “She’s out here watching me on her birthday, so I wanted to give something special to her.”
In his first meet, Faley said he is already looking forward to coming back next year.
“I’m hungrier than ever. I love this sport and I want to keep working hard and make it back here next year,” he said.
West Delaware’s Christian Nunley placed seventh in the discus (153-8) and Western Dubuque’s Dakota Hoffman finished 10th (145-9).
Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius continued his strong performance in the 100-meter dash by qualifying fourth for Saturday’s final in 11:28.
The following athletes or relay teams participated in Thursday’s morning session, but did neither medaled nor qualified for final events: Alex Pitts (Bellevue); Tommy DeSollar (Western Dubuque); Marcus Walker (Western Dubuque); Nathan Munshower (Wahlert); Carter Hancock (Wahlert); Cade Messer (Western Dubuque); Jack Menster (Cascade); Caden Atienza (Maquoketa); Jake Brosius (Wahlert); Cascade (4x800); Blake Smith (West Delaware).