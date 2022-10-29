102822mp-1A-boys_AVA4291
Bellevue’s Payton Griebel works to pass Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Colin Lillie at the Iowa Class 1A boys state cross country meet on Friday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Payton Griebel took two more steps up the podium at the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet Friday morning at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The junior ran a 5K time of 16:15 to place third individually and lead Bellevue to a fourth-place team finish with 164 points. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won in 15:58, and IKM Manning’s Caden Keller took second in 16:31, while Iowa City Regina claimed the team title with 102 points.

