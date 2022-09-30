There wasn’t much Decorah could do to slow down Grant Glausser and the Western Dubuque football team.
Glausser scored four touchdowns to power the Bobcats to a 38-22 victory on Friday night in Decorah, Iowa.
Glausser opened the scoring for the Bobcats (4-2) with a 47-yard touchdown run, then Caden Abresch drilled a 28-yard field goal. After the Vikings (2-4) kicked a field goal, Glausser reached paydirt on a 10-yard run to make it 17-3 at halftime.
After Decorah pulled within 17-10 in the third quarter, Glausser got loose again on a 35-yard TD burst with a minute left in the third. When the Vikings made it 24-16 with 10:34 to play, quarterback Brett Harris hit Caleb Klein on a screen for a 53-yard touchdown pass.
Glausser put the game away with a 7-yard TD run with 2:34 remaining.
Muscatine 42, Dubuque Hempstead 31 — At Muscatine, Iowa: Ty Cozad ran all over the Mustangs, as the running back rolled up 433 yards and five touchdowns on 32 carries as Muscatine denied Hempstead its first win of the season.
Trailing, 35-31, the Mustangs (0-6) faced a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with 4:30 to play. Their sneak run attempt was stopped short, and the Muskies (2-4) put the game away with Cozad’s school-record 98-yard touchdown run.
Joe Helminiak tossed a 16-yard TD to Justin Potts for Hempstead in the first half, and Helminiak found Jase Runde for a 31-yard TD hookup in the third quarter.
Quinn Breitbach scored on two touchdown runs for the Mustangs, with his second coming on a 2-yard run that pulled Hempstead within 35-31 with 11:20 to play.
Waterloo Columbus 41, Beckman Catholic 13 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Sailors (3-3) asserted themselves for a second straight impressive victory, as after handling Cascade last week they did the same to the Trailblazers (4-2).
Cascade 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14 — At Sumner, Iowa: The Cougars (4-2) dug deep coming off a tough loss last week and delivered in all phases to pick up the road win.
East Buchanan 44, Bellevue 13 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Dalton Clasen tossed touchdown passes of 55 and 25 yards to Gavin Roling for the Comets (2-4), but Bellevue was stymied after that by the Buccaneers (5-1).
West Delaware 53, South Tama 9 — At Tama, Iowa: Will Ward rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawks took care of business and blitzed their way to a road win.
Maquoketa Valley 42, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats rolled past the Eagles.
ILLINOIS
Fulton 44, Stockton 6 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Blackhawks couldn’t get much going in the road loss to the Steamers.
River Ridge 50, Alden-Hebron 44 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats pulled out another win to stay hot in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
River Ridge 46, Southwestern/East Dubuque 14 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The WarCats (3-4) couldn’t slow down the undefeated Timberwolves (7-0).
Darlington 45, Cuba City 6 — At Darlington, Wis.: Cadyn Burbach rushed for 86 yards and both of his touchdowns in the first quarter as the Redbirds blew past the Cubans for the convincing home victory.
Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles got their offense in motion with a runaway win.
Platteville 34, Richland Center 21 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen earned the home win in league action.
River Valley 28, Lancaster 12 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Flying Arrows came up short on the road.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Ram girls roll to title — At Iowa City: The Dubuque Senior girls placed seven runners in the top 11 to defeat Class 4A No. 4-ranked Ankeny Centennial, 33-47, to claim the team championship at the Bud Williams Invitational on Thursday.
Georgia Harms had the top finish for the Rams, placing fourth in 19:12.32. Leah Klapatauskas (fifth, 19:16.42), Kaitlyn Miller (seventh, 19:24.92), Emma Chesterman (eighth, 19:24.93), Nevaeh Kessler (ninth, 19:25.05), Emily Gorton (10th, 19:25.24) and Claire Hoyer (11th, 19:26.02) rounded out the big performances for the Rams.
The Senior boys placed sixth, led by Jack Kirman’s 17:06.42 for 29th place.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Platteville 3, River Valley 2 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Camryn Nies delivered 23 digs, seven kills and three aces as the Hillmen pulled out the win, 26-28, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10, on Thursday.
Benton 3, Shullsburg 2 — At Benton, Wis.: Jocelyn Cummins delivered 15 kills, 12 digs and four blocks as the Zephyrs held off the Miners on Thursday, 16-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Platteville 3, UW-Stout 0 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Emma Carlson nailed 18 kills, Sam Rossetti chipped in 31 assists, nine digs and two aces, and the Pioneers (15-4) swept Stout, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20.
St. Olaf 3, Dubuque 1 — At Northfield, Minn.: Emma Powell was a force with 44 digs, 15 kills and an ace, but the Spartans (8-8) lost to St. Olaf, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.
Grand View 3, Clarke 1 — At Des Moines: Cora Vyhnanek had 22 assists and Maddy Melvin floored 11 kills, but the Pride fell to Grand View, 25-22, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Viterbo 2 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Lauren Riggle scored two goals as the Duhawks (7-0-3) scored three times in the second half to pull away.
