It’s not truly a rivalry until both teams have a win.
It’s official now.
Joao Fernandes scored the tying and go-ahead goals on penalty kicks in the second half and Union Dubuque F.C. rallied out of a two-goal deficit to beat DeKalb County United for the first time in club history, 3-2, on Saturday in DeKalb, Ill.
Jonathan Velasquez scored about 5 minutes into the second half for Dubuque. Fernandes scored his first from the spot about 24 minutes later, then pocketed the game-winner in the closing minutes.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dyersville 6, Bernard 3 — At Worthington, Iowa: Dyersville used a three-run fifth inning on Friday to break open a tie game and defeat Bernard to advance to the championship of the Worthington Tournament against Monticello tonight at 5 p.m. Bernard will face Epworth in the consolation game at 3:30 p.m.
Dubuque Senior grad TJ Deardorff gave up two runs, allowing just four hits and striking out eight on the mound, while Camden Smyka homered to help the Whitehawks advance to the title game.
The championship and consolation contests originally scheduled for Saturday were pushed back until today due to rain.
PREP BASEBALL
Clayton Ridge drops pair — At Coggan, Iowa: Clayton Ridge (5-16) dropped both games at the North Linn tournament on Saturday. Drake Ostrander collected three hits, and Caden Helle homered in a 7-2 setback to North Linn (25-1). Northeast (7-11) then limited Clayton Ridge to four hits in a 12-2 win.
RUNNING
Davison claims Timber City crown — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Maquoketa’s Nate Davison was the Racing Division’s male overall winner in 2:30.37 at the 22nd Annual Timber City Adventure Race. Annette Wittrock of Clarksville, Iowa, won the female crown in 2:56.15.