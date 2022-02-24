Ceci Daly never saw it coming.
Just a week after posting her team’s bottom score in a dual meet at Monticello, the Western Dubuque senior went off for a whopping 243-288-202—733 series to not only win an Iowa Class 2A state qualifying meet but earn the top seed for this week’s state tournament by 81 pins.
“I think it took pretty much everybody by surprise,” said Daly, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “It definitely came out of nowhere. But I found a mark and I found a spot that worked. The fact that it was so unexpected made it that much better of a feeling.”
Daly carried a 172 average into the state qualifying meet at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids last week. Her 288 game, which included 10 straight strikes, broke the previous school record, held by Sarah Horsfield, by 20 pins.
To qualify for a national honor count, a female bowler must shoot at least 600, and the threshold for men is 700. Daly’s 733 could have been even higher, but, in both the eighth and ninth frames of the final game, she left the 10 pin and didn’t convert the spare.
“That gives you an idea how consistent she was on her first ball every frame the whole series,” Western Dubuque coach Larry Knipper said. “She was absolutely locked in; the most consistent I’ve seen her bowl all year.
“A lot of it has to do with the fact that she’s a very mature girl who does a great job of leading by example. When we got down (Tuesday at the state tournament), before I even got a chance to get to the girls, she pulled them together and talked to them about what they needed to do.”
Ironically, that match at Monticello might have given Daly insight on how to handle one of those days when everything seems to be going your way. In the boys match, Jude Ludwig became just the fourth Western Dubuque bowler to roll a 300 game.
“Monticello is a small enough house that you could tune into what was happening on the other side, and anytime anyone gets a 300, it’s super exciting,” Daly said. “It was really cool to be there, and a lot of us have known Jude since grade school, so it was pretty neat to see him achieve something like that.
“It’s always exciting to see someone get those first six, seven and eight strikes, then you see how they handle that last stretch. I’ve seen a few people shoot 300, and he took a similar approach. He got really quiet and was really tuned into what he was doing. I kind of adopted that same mentality, as far as just doing the same thing over and over and seeing how long it works.”
It’s been a busy week for Daly. In addition to bowling the state team competition on Tuesday and individuals on Wednesday, she co-starred in a one-act play with classmate Chloe Huettman in the All-State Speech Festival at Iowa State University.
The tandem finished in the top eight.
“Preparation-wise, my sleep schedule definitely took a hit,” Daly said. “But I really made sure I was budgeting my time to be at bowling practice and speech. I wanted to put the right amount of time into both activities so we could see the kind of success we wanted.”