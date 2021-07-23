FORT DODGE, Iowa — Someone, somewhere, made an error in judgment.
They underestimated the Western Dubuque softball team.
That may have lit a fire under the Bobcats, who will play for an Iowa Class 4A state championship today at Rogers Sports Complex.
“I don’t know who wrote the story, but they were like, ‘Western Dubuque was unranked and never supposed to be here,’” ace pitcher Sydney Kennedy said Wednesday, moments after the second-seeded Bobcats dispatched No. 3 ADM, 8-1, in the state semifinals. “We’re proving to them that we deserve to be here. We are owning it here and we want to be here so bad. We just want that so bad. It’s amazing, we couldn’t expect any more.”
Western Dubuque, which is in the state field for just the second time ever, earned its first win in the tournament’s championship bracket on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over North Polk.
The Bobcats (34-7) have won five straight.
“We both are obviously hungry to win it because we both are viewed as underdogs and not supposed to be here,” said Western Dubuque’s Sara Horsfield, who leads the state in both hits and runs. “But I think we might want it more.”
Boone (28-8) — which knocked off defending state champion Winterset, 4-2, in Wednesday’s semifinal — has won four straight. The Toreadors have allowed just two runs in four postseason games.
“They’re one heck of a team,” WD coach Rex Massey said. “They’re a very strong-hitting team. It’s going to challenge us like nothing has before, but I can guarantee one thing: We’re going to have fun.”
Scoring chances against Kennedy and the Bobcats have been rare. In fact, no team has scored runs in multiple innings of the same game against Western Dubuque this postseason.
Decorah scored just a single run in the regional semifinals, and West Delaware scored three runs in the regional final, but only on a three-run homer in the seventh inning of a six-run game.
North Polk struck for two runs in the first inning of the state quarterfinals and threatened to score in the second before Kennedy escaped with a strikeout. ADM’s only run in the state semifinals came on a second-inning home run.
Once the Bobcats take the lead, Kennedy goes into shutdown mode. North Polk managed just four baserunners in the five innings after Western Dubuque took a 3-1 lead in the quarterfinals. Kennedy retired 12 of the final 14 batters she faced in the semifinals.
“I learn the umpire’s strike zone, so working with that makes me stronger because I know where I can throw it and I know where I can get those strikes,” Kennedy said. “And getting through the lineup so I know what they’re going to swing at. (Catcher) Maddie (Harris) documents that in her head. As the game goes on, we learn more and accumulate that information.”