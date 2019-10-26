GALENA, Ill. — Through the trials and tribulations of a high school football season, sometimes all you can play for is that last win. To go out on top in your final game.
What a ride it was for the Galena Pirates.
With no tomorrow for either team in the postseason, longtime rivals slugged it out on Friday night at Chuck Korte Field. In a defensive grind, it came down to one heroic drive by the Pirates.
Peyton Bauer capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds to play as Galena outlasted the Warriors, 14-7, to earn its first win over their rival in four years. The deciding drive ate up 4:48 of clock and saw Bauer churn out 56 yards on the ground, as the junior back finished with 20 carries for 95 yards and the game-winning score.
“We’re family and that’s all it’s about,” Bauer said. “We play for each other and no one’s left out. We fought, kept going strong and finished it like a family.”
Galena (2-7, 1-5 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference North Division) notched its only league win of the season and sent the Warriors (2-7, 0-6) to finish in the bottom of the standings.
“It’s been a tough season, we’ve had a lot of adversity with injuries,” said Galena coach Ed Freed, who secured his 100th career victory. “Unfortunately, we’re not in the playoffs, so this was our playoff game. Playing a rival, the excitement’s there in front of a great crowd, and we knew it was going to be close. You’re playing for the seniors and building momentum for next year and we got that accomplished. I’m proud of them.”
The Pirates took the game’s opening possession and scored on a six-play, 58-yard drive in 2:57 of clock all on the ground. Damian Stephanopoulos capped it with a 20-yard touchdown run on a sweep around the left end for a 7-0 lead with 8:58 remaining in the first quarter.
“We got off to a good start scoring on our first possession,” Freed said. “We slowed down a little offensively and it came down to a two-quarter game at halftime. It was back-and-forth and I’m just proud of our guys for putting together that drive at the end. We’ve lost some close games in the fourth quarter this year, so I’m just really proud of the guys for coming together and pulling this one out.”
East Dubuque appeared to answer on two occasions of its opening possession, but saw Zach Meyer’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Zach Schulting and Sam Huntington’s 9-yard TD run both called back on holding penalties. The Warriors were faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 28 and came up short to turn it over on downs.
“We had to contain those inside slants, they were killing us with those,” Bauer said. “Once we settled down and figured it out, we just played hard and tough and shut them down.”
After the Pirates went three-and-out, the Warriors knotted the score on a 12-play, 51-yard drive that ate 6:11 off the clock. A pass interference penalty on fourth down gave East Dubuque new life, and then Meyer’s 9-yard completion to Declan Schemmel moved the chains again on fourth-and-8 to the Pirates’ 10. Huntington darted up the middle for a TD run on the next play to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:41 until halftime.
Galena threatened to take the lead twice in the closing minutes of the half, but quarterback Ethan Hefel was picked off both times inside ED’s 10-yard line by Warriors defensive backs Jesse Johnson and Will Kieffer to keep the game tied at the break.
“By the effort that was put out by both teams, you couldn’t tell it was two teams fighting from the bottom of the conference,” East Dubuque coach Terry Breitbach said. “We moved the ball up and down the field, but had some costly penalties that pushed us back. When they needed a drive at the end, we weren’t able to stop it.”
The defenses won most of the second half, but each team had one good drive. East Dubuque – which played without dynamic offensive playmakers Brennan Smith and Trey Culbertson most of the season due to injuries – got the ball at its own 45 with 10:59 to play, and traveled to the Pirates’ 19 before facing a fourth-and-9. Schemmel attempted a 37-yard field goal, but slipped on the mushy conditions and the kick landed short.
The Pirates took over at their own 20 with 5:41 to play. Bauer’s blasts of 28 and 19 yards pushed Galena into position to take the lead, and his bruising 2-yard score on third-and-goal delivered a glorious end to an otherwise grind of a season.
“We just had to keep kicking their (butt) and keep running the ball down the field,” Bauer said. “We had to play like it was our last game, our last play, because it really was. It feels good cause anyone can see our record, two wins, it’s been a grind. But this was a big win for us and a great way to end it if it has to end.”