Just a few months ago, this scenario seemed almost unfathomable.
But, with a victory tonight, the Dubuque Fighting Saints can move into a United States Hockey League playoff position heading into the final week of the regular season.
Dubuque (21-22-3-1, .489 winning percentage) hosts the team it has been chasing for the fourth and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference. The USA Hockey National Team Development Program (21-22-3-4, .490) will send its U17 squad to Mystique Community Ice Center for a 7 p.m. meeting on Autism Awareness Night.
“It’s a great feeling to be in this position after a really tough start to the season, but we’ve rallied together as a team to figure it out,” Saints rookie Connor Kurth said. “We’ve gotten hot at the end when it really counts. We just have to make sure we keep it up, close it out and make the playoffs.
“It’s all on our leadership — our coaches and captains — because they made sure we were always ready for games, no matter the circumstances. We weren’t worried about the past, and we weren’t worried about the future. We just focused on what was ahead of us and tried to win that day.”
Saints general manager Kalle Larsson and head coach Oliver David opted to begin the season with seven 17-year-old players after rostering only three last season, when the Saints posted the second-best winning percentage in the league. The challenge became steeper for the rookies in 2020-21 because nearly every other USHL team returned multiple college-ready players who opted for another season in Junior hockey rather than facing the uncertainty of coronavirus-impacted seasons at the NCAA Division I level.
The Saints struggled to a 1-10-0 start.
“When things went bad, like they did at the start, we all knew that’s not how the rest of the season was going to go,” captain P.J. Fletcher said. “Obviously, we added some key guys after Christmas, but we all knew we were a much better hockey team than how we started.
“It feels awesome to be in a position like this, where we can get into a playoff spot. But none of us are satisfied with that feeling. It’d be better if we were on top, but that’s what we’re working for right now. Hopefully, we can do that (tonight).”
In late December, Larsson began to overhaul the roster and brought in five impact players — goaltender Lukas Parik, defenseman Zane Demsey and forwards Andrei Buyalsky, Matt Savoie and John Evans — all without sacrificing prospects or draft picks. NCAA-tested defenseman Henry Thrun returned to the team after helping USA Hockey win the World Junior Championships, because Harvard University opted not to have a season.
And the team started winning. The Saints have gone 22-12-3-1 since that slow start to catch Team USA, which is 2-7-0-1 in its last 10.
“We’ve been playing really good hockey down the stretch, and it’s really special to be in a spot where we can make the playoffs after the start we had,” said Savoie, a top prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft who has contributed 17 goals and 30 points in 29 games since joining the team. “The boys are all really jacked up about having a chance to play Team USA and catch them in the standings.
“Obviously, we know how important this game is. We know it’s a big game, so you’ll see a little more fire and a little more push from our group. But, at the same time, we’re going to stick to the game plan and keep doing what we’ve been doing to put ourselves in this position.”
The playoff positions will be determined by winning percentage this year, because eight games could not be rescheduled after coronavirus postponements, and one was cancelled due to ice issues. The USHL’s regular season included 378 games, and eight of the 14 teams will not play all of their 54 scheduled dates.
“It’s in our grasps, and that’s all you can ask for at this point in the season,” David said after a pivotal 6-2 win Tuesday at Green Bay. “Now, we control our own fate, and we haven’t been able to say that so much this season because we’ve been chasing.
“This game (tonight) means a lot, because if we win it, we won’t have to rely on Youngstown so much for help next weekend. We can be in the driver’s seat for a change after trailing behind most of the year.”
Dubuque closes the season with a trip to third-place Green Bay on Monday and by hosting second-place Muskegon on Thursday and Green Bay on Friday and Saturday. Team USA, meanwhile, finishes its season with three games at last-place Youngstown.