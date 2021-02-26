Three Dubuque girls basketball players were honored on Thursday with the release of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s all-district teams.
In Class 5A, Dubuque Senior’s Olivia Baxter landed on the East squad in a resurgent season for the Rams that led to a city championship. The junior forward leads 5A this season in blocks (88) and is third in rebounds (188) while averaging a double-double of 11.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan and Western Dubuque’s Carson Koerperich were named to the Northeast team in Class 4A. A sophomore forward, Donovan provides the inside presence for a Golden Eagles team returning to the state tournament next week by averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Koerperich, a freshman guard, fronted the Bobcats with 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
Cascade’s Ally Hoffman (junior, guard), Dyersville Beckman’s Kennedy Arens (senior, guard) and Bellevue’s Teresa Paulsen (senior, center) made the Southeast squad in Class 2A, as did Maquoketa Valley’s Ella Imler, Taya Tucker and Emerson Whittenbaugh.
Hoffman did it all for the Cougars, putting up 13 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Arens led the Trailblazers to the brink of the state tournament by averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Paulsen also had the Comets on the doorstep of state, averaging 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.