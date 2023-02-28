DEWITT, Iowa — It just never quite came together like it has all year.
And unfortunately for Dubuque Senior, it happened at the worst possible time.
For much of Tuesday’s Class 4A Substate 3 championship, Pleasant Valley matched — and oftentimes — outmuscled the Rams’ signature physical style of play and used a late fourth-quarter scoring run to create the largest margin of separation all game en route to a 54-51 victory over No. 7-ranked Dubuque Senior at DeWitt Central High School.
Recommended for you
“Nineteen wins is nothing to hang your head about,” Rams 12th-grader Jon Wille said. “We put in the work and really it’s just horrible that we had to end it here. Being able to be with the people I love to be around, I’m just gonna miss it. I know the team is gonna miss it.”
Through the first 28 minutes of the 32-minute contest, the lead changed hands 15 times before the Spartans went on a 7-0 scoring run to take a 51-45 lead with 3:19 remaining. The Rams clawed within two twice in the final minutes, but could never close the gap.
“They had us scouted really well and we just weren’t ready for it, and it kinda surprised us a little bit,” Wille said. “We weren’t ready until the fourth and you can’t do that in this big of a game.”
Senior was attempting to reach its ninth state tournament appearance and seventh under head coach Wendell Eimers.
Pleasant Valley (20-6) will be riding a 10-game winning streak into Des Moines and will be playing in its seventh state tournament.
Tevin Schultz led Senior (19-4) with 13 points, Jacob Williams added 11 and Mason Sorensen 10 for the Rams, which spent the entire season ranked inside the top 10 in the Associated Press and IHSAA polls.
Coy Kipper was the catalyst for the Spartans offensively, scoring a game-high 17 points from the point guard position, while David Gorsline added 15.
The first quarter alone saw five lead changes as the teams grinded to an 11-11 tie after 8 minutes. Senior, the No.1 rebounding team in Class 4A, saw the Spartans match its physicality, corralling several key offensive rebounds and turning them into second-chance points.
But the Rams got a huge lift off the bench from Sorensen, who provided 10 first-half points to keep his team down just a point, 26-25, at the break.
Schultz closed the third with two interior hoops to close within one, 37-36, after PV snaked its largest lead of the game, 37-32.
The freshman praised the veteran mentorship he received during his debut varsity season.
“All the seniors, they had great leadership all season,” Schultz said. “I learned a lot from all of those guys. We played a lot better than we were expected to. We really exceeded expectations, and overall this was a great season.”
Schultz gave the Rams a 45-44 lead with 4:28 remaining, but Pleasant Valley answered with really the lone prolonged scoring run of the game, a 7-point surge to take a 51-45 lead.
Senior had one last gasp with 18.6 seconds remaining, down, 54-51, but as was the case all night, the offense didn’t find its rhythm.
Wille was forced to take a fadeaway 3-pointer in the closing seconds that fell off the mark.
As he and his five fellow seniors closed their Ram careers — Walker Tart, Hayden Jacobsmeier, Davonta Jackson, Wesley Schmitt and Sorensen — Wille hopes next year’s returnees use the sting of Tuesday’s defeat to fuel them to the next step.
“I hope it burns in our younger guys to make them want to get there,” Wille said. “I hope they take this as a lesson that you’ve gotta get the work done at the end when it counts.”
Schultz will be among that group of underclassmen.
“We’re gonna remember this,” Schultz said. “Next year, if we get here again, we won’t lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.