Lindsey Beaves already has Dubuque Wahlert moving in the right direction.
After a two-year hiatus that coincided with Beaves leaving the program to focus on family, the Golden Eagles returned to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings on Thursday.
Wahlert (4-3) is ranked 14th in Class 3A.
In Class 4A, defending state champ Western Dubuque continued its rise with a No. 5 ranking. The Bobcats were seventh last week.
Also in 4A, defending Class 3A state champ West Delaware (11-5) dropped one spot to No. 9.
Beckman Catholic fell to No. 15 in Class 2A after checking in 14th last week.
The No. 1 rankings in each class went to Pleasant Valley (5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Des Moines Christian (3A), Dike New-Hartford (2A) and North Tama (1A).
