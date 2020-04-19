Living just a couple of blocks from Edgewood-Colesburg High School, it’s no problem for Mike Putz to set aside some time, every Sunday in the fall, to work a sixth-grade football game. To Putz, a licensed referee in Iowa for the last 27 years, the games serve as a prelude to an afternoon spent in the living room watching NFL players do it better.
NFL was in the plans again, one Sunday afternoon 10 years ago, when Putz had finished calling what was a relatively uneventful contest in his mind. The local Edgewood sixth graders had beaten their road opponent fairly handily. If there were some missed calls — in all likelihood, Putz says, there were — they wouldn’t have made much of a difference in the broader result of 35-point game.
Putz started for home. Midway through his drive, he noticed the same pickup truck making the same turns he was.
“I just got in the vehicle and left. There was nothing bad about the game, the coaches were great, and I hadn’t heard anything from the fans,” said Putz, a former Ed-Co teacher who now works as a reporter for the Manchester Press and other Woodward Communications properties. “All of a sudden, it looks like this car’s coming up behind me. The driver’s telling me that I’m ‘Number 1’ and I can tell by what digit he has up that he’s not a fan of me.”
Putz pulled into his driveway and his stalker parked in front of his house. The truck driver — who’d attended the game Putz had just officiated — rolled down his window for a few choice words, honked his horn and did a lap around Putz’s neighborhood before driving off.
THE PLIGHT OF OfficialS
That a fan had taken exception to Putz’s officiating isn’t unusual. He’s been at this long enough and had enough coaches barking in his face to realize that to be a referee is to sometimes don sports’ least popular uniform. But Putz likes officiating because it keeps him around sports, and his years spent working games have passed relatively without incident. The side money is always nice, too.
The day a spectator followed Putz home sticks out, though. The stalking was alarming enough, but what if the man had been just a little bit more unhinged?
All over a youth football game that counted for nothing.
“When kids start out in youth sports, the parents are the fans sometimes that just don’t know how to behave,” Putz said. “It was just an idiot in a pickup truck who had to get the last word in. … That’s the stuff that makes people want to quit.”
Incidents like this aren’t just taking place in Edgewood, Iowa. Run-ins with refs are happening across the country and in some cases have far more sinister outcomes.
Just last fall, an assistant football coach at Des Moines Lincoln was arrested after he stormed toward an official and threatened to kill him. A few months ago, a high school basketball referee in Kansas ran off the court after a fan approached him; just three years into reffing, the official refused to return to the court and hung up the whistle that day. Last year, video surfaced of a man charging after refs at the end of a Wisconsin Division 2 prep basketball game in Green Bay, letting the expletives fly. That fan was former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.
Those are some of the more extreme cases and Putz called them “isolated incidents.” But talk to enough refs, and there’s bound to be stories like Putz’s ordeal with a stalker.
Based in Clinton, Iowa, Jeff Horst is frequently summoned to call basketball and baseball games in Dubuque County. His story isn’t too unlike Putz’s — Horst has been at this gig for 20-plus years; he does it because he loves being around sports and has a sense of “sharing my passion” by reffing.
A few years back, a parent chased Horst down a hallway, grabbed him by the arm and wouldn’t let go until he explained some of his calls to her.
“We’ve had parents waiting for us in the parking lot a couple of times,” Horst added.
And, in addition to casting a negative light on sports culture, harassment of refs is starting to exact a real toll on the games the officials provide. There are far fewer refs today than there used to be. And in various pockets of Iowa, Wisconsin and other states, it’s resulted in canceled games.
In 2019, the total number of registered officials in the Iowa High School Athletic Association dropped to 4,408, which is the fewest referees the state has had in almost 15 years. Two years ago, the amount of Wisconsin officials dropped to 8,302, the state’s second-lowest point in 25 years.
The simple answer for why is that older referees are aging out and not enough young refs are joining the ranks to replace them.
“I had someone tell me that it was nice to see young faces like mine get into reffing,” Putz said. “I’m 61.”
But there’s a lot more to that story, according to state administrators.
“We’re not at a crisis stage, yet, but we hear from (schools) that they can’t find umpires or they can’t find volleyball officials, whatever the sport,” said Dave Anderson, executive director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. “Nearly 60 percent of (officials) say the reason they’re getting out was a result of feeling threatened or they’re fearful for their safety following their work. … We’ve got to do something.
“We haven’t reached a crisis yet where we cannot offer a sport, but I don’t want to reach that point in time. … We’re going to lose these things if people aren’t willing to officiate.”
Concern over the referee shortage has reached a sad point, Anderson added. State associations have begun to ask the government to get involved.
AN UMP AND A BILL
Don Vruwink had sensed the collapse of sports’ moral compass long before he ran for office.
Vruwink’s 37 years coaching softball at Milton High earned him a Wisconsin hall of fame induction in the sport. What drove him out, he said, was the proliferation of youth sports along with overly-invested (and agitated) parents and the more “entitled” athletes they seemed to groom.
But Vruwink’s passion for the game is such that he couldn’t stay away. He’s spent every spring and summer over the last decade in an umpire’s mask. He eventually coaxed his son into officiating, too.
Three years ago, the Vruwinks headed to the parking lot after a long day calling a youth softball tournament, working from early morning up until the late afternoon championship game. The final ended in a controversial walk-off.
“The catcher blocked the plate without the ball,” Vruwink said. “The girl slid and never made it home, but I called her safe because you cannot block the plate without the ball. That was the winning run and it ended there.”
Parents from the losing team followed the Vruwinks to their car with a few choice words for father and son.
“The problem that happens is too many parents don’t know the rules so they go after the officials,” Vruwink said. “They didn’t know the rules and they kept yelling about how I could make a call like that. My son finally had enough and turned to them. ‘Let it go.’”
It almost escalated further when a man moved in threateningly on Vruwink. His son (then 25 and of considerably better build) stepped between, and the situation died down.
But that was close to the end of the younger Vruwink’s umpiring days. On the very first play of the next tournament he worked, a third base coach stormed the field toward Vruwink’s son in protest, and the young umpire hung it up.
“He was a good official,” Vruwink said of his son. “After that incident, it wasn’t worth $40 a game to him. Because for $40, why would you want that ordeal? Why would you take the abuse of spectators for that kind of money?”
That story was the impetus for Legislative Resource Bill 4781, introduced to the Wisconsin State Assembly last December. Vruwink, a Democrat who was elected Wisconsin State Rep. in 2016, co-authored the bill with Rep. Todd Novak (a Republican from Dodgeville, representing Mineral Point, Darlington and Livingston among other towns in the southwest).
The bill is a bipartisan effort to increase the penalty for harassing officials. Anyone violating the proposed law would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, carrying fines as high as $10,000 as well as jail time. The bill also calls for 40 hours of community service and anger management at the violator’s expense.
Wisconsin and Iowa are among 17 states that don’t have a law specifically aimed at protecting referees. A similar bill (which would’ve made confronting a referee as severe as confronting someone in law enforcement) was proposed in the Hawkeye State in January but died at the committee level. Wisconsin’s bill was set to be debated on the assembly floor before the nationwide pandemic shutdown.
Vruwink and others are hoping it will be adopted by next February. While the penalties of LRB-4781 seem extreme, Vruwink said the bill’s real intent is to act as a deterrent.
By making spectators think twice about their actions towards refs, the number of nasty incidents Vruwink and others have experienced would (hopefully) diminish. And by showing officials that the law offers more protection, it could perhaps entice younger people to become certified and slow the referee shortage.
“If you go to a game and you want to express displeasure with a call — I’ve done that — that’s fine. But you let it go,” Vruwink said, adding that lawmakers plan to amend some of the law’s language to soften the blow for potential offenders. “In 10 years, you won’t see that freshman or JV game unless something changes. … We’re seeing those shortages and that’s why we feel like legislation is necessary. The idea is to highlight to people that you just don’t have the right to continue to yell at officials after every single call and that’s what we’re seeing happen.”
The bill isn’t without detractors. Novak said some have criticized this proposal as going a step too far, and others have worried about the can of worms to be opened by inviting government into sports.
But Novak argues treatment of refs has brought society here. If something isn’t done — soon — schools won’t be able to hold games.
“This isn’t something that we dreamed up. This is something that has been brought up a lot,” Novak said. “I’ve heard from my school districts. The WIAA has had concerns from their officials and it’s becoming a problem.
“I don’t put (bills) out unless I investigate them. When I heard some of the stories where (refs) are being abused verbally, or they’re scared … it’s about time we appreciate and support them.”