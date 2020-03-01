Aidan Fulp understands the responsibility of playing for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and appreciates the platform the United States Hockey League franchise provides.
The Saints captain enjoyed taking a leadership role in spreading the word of diversity and inclusion as part of the team’s second-annual “Hockey for All” initiative during the month of February. They joined forces with John Deere Dubuque Works and the Dubuque Community School District to promote diversity and inclusion while raising money for the local United Way.
On Saturday night, the team celebrated the ground-breaking initiative during its game against the Sioux Falls Stampede at Mystique Community Ice Center. Proceeds from the sale of “Hockey for All” merchandise, as well as the auction of specialty themed game-worn jerseys, will benefit the United Way.
“As hockey players in the USHL, we’re given so much, so anytime we have an opportunity to give back to the community, we’re more than happy to do it,” Fulp said. “It’s special to be in a position where you can make someone else’s day. Making someone else feel just a little bit better makes you feel good, and it’s the right thing to do.
“A lot of us have been brought up that way and we’ve also learned that through the lessons hockey teaches you. It’s an easy choice to be there for people in your community.”
Throughout the season, the Saints take part in community service initiatives, such as visiting local schools and promoting their “Live Like a Saint” program. They took it to another level in February while promoting “Hockey for All.”
Saints players visited underprivileged youths at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque and spent time with elderly residents of nursing homes during February. In many cases, they worked with community members who have never seen a hockey game in person.
“We certainly emphasize how important it is for our players to be good citizens in their community, whether it’s here in Dubuque or wherever they might live after their hockey careers are over,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “But it’s not something we have to force them to do. They understand how important it is, and they embrace it.
“I’m proud of the way the guys have included ‘Hockey for All’ and community service into their day-to-day routine. It will make them better community members in the future, and I think it will help them become better hockey players as well.”
Last season, the Saints made history by becoming the first junior hockey team in North America to promote a diversity and inclusion initiative. They remain the only USHL franchise to promote the initiative.
The month-long “Hockey for All” celebration erases all labels and simply encourages people of any background to enjoy the sport.
“It’s kind of a natural thing for hockey players to be a part of,” Saints alternate captain Luke Robinson said. “It’s a great sport that we all love, and it’s fantastic any time we can share it with people who might not be as familiar with it.
“We enjoy watching anyone out on the ice, whether it’s men’s league or little kids or someone trying hockey for the first time. ‘Hockey for All’ is a great way to share the sport with more people who might not otherwise have a chance to be involved with it.”
John Deere and the Dubuque Community School District make perfect partners for the “Hockey for All” initiative. John Deere operates globally, and the school district features easily the most diverse segment of the community.
Last year, in addition to raising nearly $14,000 for the local United Way, the campaign received a significant national boost when ESPN anchor John Buccigross tweeted about it to his more than 400,000 followers. The Saints also received positive feedback from fans throughout the USHL.
Fulp said the players themselves also benefit from taking part in the “Hockey for All” initiative.
“It’s been really special,” Fulp said. “You want everyone who wants to play hockey to be able to, no matter what their circumstances are. It’s really cool and inviting, and it brings our team together and the hockey community together.
“Everybody in our locker room comes from a different background. That diversity is really cool and it brings everybody together to create a great culture. ‘Hockey for All’ celebrates that, and all the guys have fun with it.”