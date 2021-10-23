Tristan Lemyre didn’t want to let a linemate’s perfect pass go to waste.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ alternate captain hustled to get behind the Des Moines defense, then converted a Kenny Connors centering pass with just 36 seconds remaining in regulation to lift his team to a 5-3 victory Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. Max Montes, who had a secondary assist on the game winning goal, then sealed the win with his first goal of the year on an empty netter 23 seconds later.
“I just saw an opening, Kenny made a super nice pass, and I was just like, ‘I’m really going to have to bury this one,’” Lemyre said of his team-leading sixth goal of the year. “It felt really good to see it end up in the back of the net.
“We faced a lot of adversity in the third period, and we’ve had a few games lately that we feel like we should have won, so it feels really good to come from behind and win this one.”
The Saints pulled to 2-2 on Peter Kramer’s second goal of the season just 2:57 into the third. He converted a backdoor tap-in on a 2-on-1 set up by Max Burkholder’s stretch pass to Riley Stuart.
The tie lasted only 37 seconds though. Joshua Barnes scored an unassisted goal during a goalmouth scramble in front of goalie Philip Svedeback.
Connors tied the game again at the 10:09 mark. He used his speed along the right wing to create separation, cut to the net and goalie Lucas Szyszyka got a piece of his shot before it tricked into the right corner of the net to make it 3-3.
“We didn’t show our speed and our pace as a team enough throughout the game, but we did toward the end when it mattered the most,” Connors said. “We’re confident in ourselves and we believe we can play with any team in the league. When we get a goal like that, we’re not satisfied. One’s not enough at that point, and we have to keep pushing.”
It took 30 minutes and 45 seconds for the Saints to score the first goal of a game for just the second time this season. After a 4-on-4 faceoff win in the Dubuque zone, defenseman Austin Oravetz flipped a clearing pass to William Hallen at center ice, and Hallen hit Connor Kurth in stride for a breakaway.
Kurth skated in on Szyszka, faked a forehand shot and backhanded the puck under the cross bar for his fifth goal of the season.
Dubuque’s lead lasted only 2:26. Sully Scholle tied the game on a shot from the right faceoff circle that handcuffed Svedeback. The Buccaneers took their first lead of the game on another 4-on-4 goal with 1:26 remaining in the second frame. Scout Truman walked the puck in from the right point, made a move between the faceoff circles and scored his fourth of the season.
Jackson Dorrington and Tiernan Shoudy assisted.
Both teams managed just seven shots during a defensive stalemate in the first 20 minutes. In their first five games of the season, Des Moines outscored its opponents by a 12-3 margin.
The Saints will conclude a two-game weekend tonight, when they visit defending USHL regular-season and playoff champion Chicago at 7 p.m. in Geneva, Ill. Dubuque and the Steel are the only teams in the 16-team USHL without a regulation-time defeat.
Tri-City and Des Moines suffered their first regulation-time losses on Friday night.