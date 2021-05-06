Dubuque Hempstead scored 176 points to easily clinch its first Mississippi Valley Conference girls track divisional championship since 1994 with a 53-point victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy at the MVC Valley Divisional on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Emily Klein won the 100 (12.86) and 200 (26.80) as city runners accounted for the top three spots in each event.
Keelee Leitzen won the 1,500 (4:56.53) and 3,000 (10:43.88), and was also runner-up in the 400 (1:02.08). The Mustangs also got wins from Julia Gehl (800) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Dubuque Senior was third with 120 points. Lucie Lamb won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).
Leitzen was named the divisional athlete of the year while Hempstead’s Scott Steepleton was the coach of the year.
Golden Eagles take 5th — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Ariana Yaklich (100) and Tessa Berning (long jump) won individual events, and Dubuque Wahlert won the 4x100 and distance medley relays to place fifth with 82 points at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet. Western Dubuque won the 4x200 and was sixth as a team (69).
Blazers 10th — At Independence, Iowa: Maria Kruse was second in the 3,000 (11:16.45) at the WaMaC Conference meet, helping Dyersville Beckman to a 10th-place finish. Maquoketa was 11th, followed by West Delaware.
Clayton Ridge 6th — At West Union, Iowa: Jaylyn Moore won the 100 hurdles, was second in the high jump and placed fourth in the 400 hurdles to help Clayton Ridge to a sixth-place finish at the Upper Iowa Conference meet.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Hawks finish 8th — At Independence, Iowa: Christian Nunley threw 50 feet, 7 1/2 inches to place second in the shot put and lead West Delaware to an eighth-place finish at the WaMaC Conference meet. Dyersville Beckman was third in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and placed 11th as a team while Maquoketa took 13th.
Clayton Ridge 5th — At West Union, Iowa: Keaton Reimer was third in the 3,200 (10:48.23) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:02.28) as Clayton Ridge scored 66 points and placed fifth at the Upper Iowa Conference meet.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 5, Galena 4 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Reed Kluesner delivered a walk-off single, capping a two-run rally as East Dubuque beat rival Galena. Brody Tashner collected three hits and Sam Huntington drove in two runs and earned the win for the Warriors.
Cuba City 4, Shullsburg/Benton 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Kobe Vosberg and Dominic Hoerner had two hits apiece and Hoerner picked up the win as the Cubans limited Shullsburg/Benton to just two hits.
Mineral Point 16, Platteville 4 (5 innings) — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Dominik McVay went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored and a walk-off grand slam to lead the Pointers to the non-conference win.
Potosi/Cassville 8, Southwestern 7 — At Potosi, Wis.: Preston Steiner and Owen Vogelsberg homered as the co-op rallied to beat the Wildcats.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 13, Monticello 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Jessica Noonan and Kylie Reuter drove in two runs apiece and 10 different players scored a run as Potosi/Cassville routed Monticello.
Cuba City 3-9, Riverdale 2-7 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Delaney Ryan and Ella Marshall had two hits apiece in the first game, and Hailey Stich and Brooklyn Jole had three each in the second game as the Cubans swept Riverdale.
BOYS SOCCER
Clinton Prince of Peace 3, Bellevue Marquette 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels and Tyrelle Kloser scored goals for Marquette, but the Mohawks couldn’t rally out of a 3-0 deficit and fell to 4-8 overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 7, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Juliana Penniston scored four goals, Maya Oliver, Delaney Banowetz and Holly Kremer also scored, and the Mohawks (7-3) cruised.
Galena 1, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Maia Kropp scored the game’s only goal and goalkeeper Emilee Rodriguez saved a late penalty kick as the Pirates edged the Blackhawks.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 8, Western Dubuque 1 — At Epworth, Iowa: Will Lawless (No. 1) and Andrew Schute (No. 5) earned 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles and the doubles tandem of Harry Tompkins and Julian Nemmers secured a 6-0, 6-1 win as the Rams beat the Bobcats.
GIRLS GOLF
Rams win — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Olivia Duschen shot 44, Kylie Felderman and Sadie Richter added 45s, and Dubuque Senior (181) won a sixth-score tiebreaker to beat Iowa City West (181), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (184) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (199) at Twin Pines Golf Course.
Mustangs runners-up — At Waterloo, Iowa: Morgan Hawkins carded a 38 to finish one stroke off medalist honors and lead Dubuque Hempstead (179) to a runner-up finish behind Cedar Rapids Washington (176) in an MVC quadrangular at Irv Warren Golf Course.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Luther 2-2, Loras 0-7 — At Petrakis Park: Dylan Pardoe and Dakota Church had two hits and two RBIs apiece in the second game as the Duhawks (20-12, 15-11 American Rivers Conference) salvaged a split with Luther after being held to four hits in the opener.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Luther 7-9, Loras 1-4 — At Decorah, Iowa: Jessica Bulanda went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the opener and Hadalynn Anderson went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in the second game, but Loras (2-25) dropped a pair against Luther.