Illinois boys and girls basketball teams have been finally given the green light to begin play for their winter seasons.
Unfortunately, the end of their seasons will already arrive on March 13 without any postseason tournaments.
Area teams, however, are just excited to get out and play for however long they’re able to in this abbreviated season.
Here is a capsule look at local boys teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Eric Miller (13th year, 288-80)
Last season — 27-6, NUIC champions
Key returning players — Declan Schemmel (Sr., G), Ben Tressel (Sr., F), Dawson Feyen (Jr., G), Cole Heller (Sr., F), Jon Montag (Sr., F), Ben Montag (Jr., G)
Outlook — It’s a shame there won’t be a postseason this year, as the Warriors were primed for a big run. East Dubuque returns 85% of its scoring and 90% of its rebounding from last season, and that starts with the dynamic Declan Schemmel. A unanimous all-NUIC performer and second team all-state talent, Schemmel sits just shy of 900 career points and has a good chance to top 1,000 points for his career. Schemmel led the Warriors last season in points, rebounds, steals and assists, and is already the all-time leader in the program for career steals. In a normal campaign, Schemmel would have had the chance to make a run at Tyler McLane’s hold as the program’s all-time leading scorer. With Schemmel and strong players around him, the Warriors will be a handful for everyone this season.
GALENA
Coach — Matt Wienen (third year, 46-39)
Last season — 17-15
Key returning players — Conor Behr (Sr., G), Ethan Hefel (Jr., G), Sam Hesselbacher (Sr., G), Jacob Townsend (Sr., F), Jon Martensen (Sr., F), Ryan Holland (Sr., G)
Outlook — The Pirates return four starters and their top two players off the bench from last year’s squad that showed a lot of fire with some big wins. With a year under its belt, a more experienced Galena lineup should be able to consistently compete with the top of the conference in a fast and furious season. Sam Hesselbacher and Jacob Townsend are the strongest playmakers, but the Pirates have built some depth that could come up key late in games.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Shean Albrecht (17th year, 262-199)
Last season — 11-20
Key returning players — Bryton Engle (Sr., F), Caden Albrecht (Jr., G), Trevor Grube (Sr., F)
Outlook — With size to their advantage, the Wildcats are hoping to control the paint and be at their best when rebounding this season. However, the program is lacking depth this season with only seven players listed on the varsity roster. The Wildcats will aim to play tough and smart, and hope not to get any players into serious foul trouble. If they can play tight and keep things close — and above all else stay healthy — the Wildcats can sneak out some key wins.
SCALES MOUND
Coach — Erik Kudronowicz (15th year, 162-224)
Last season — 24-9
Key returning players — Benjamin Vandigo (Jr., G), Ben Werner (Jr., F), Sam Cocagne (Jr., G), Zayden Ellsworth (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Hornets set a new school record for wins in a season last year, and many of the vital pieces to that puzzle have returned. Scales Mound figures to be right in the thick of the conference race with East Dubuque, as the Hornets return four starters and 85% of their scoring. Benjamin Vandigo leads the way as a unanimous all-NUIC pick who averaged 16.7 points per contest. Ben Werner added 11.1 points per contest, and with a strong core and supporting cast, the Hornets have the makings of a team that could earn the league crown.
STOCKTON
Coach — John Hammann (seventh year, 83-95)
Last season — 11-16
Key returning players — Ian Broshous (Jr., G), Mitchel Coffey (Sr., F), Josh Reynolds (Sr., G), Bryce Smith (Sr., F)
Outlook — Boasting an overall lineup that’s inexperienced, the Blackhawks hope to lean on their leaders for a successful campaign. Ian Broshous and Mitchel Coffey will provide some offensive explosiveness, and a big part of that for this team will be getting out in transition and beating teams down the court. A balanced and consistent offensive attack will prove pivotal for Stockton’s fortunes this season, along with getting stops on the defensive end.
WARREN
Coach — Josh Knuth (third year)
Last season — 17-10
Key returning players — Matthew Riedl (Sr.), Brayden Bohnsack (Jr.), Hunter Kopp (Sr.), Masyn Neff (Sr.)
Outlook — Coming out on the other side of a rough stretch that included low numbers for the program, coach Josh Knuth has been able to turn the tide for the Warriors. In a breakout season that saw the program reach 17 wins, Warren has proven it is no longer an easy win on your schedule. Teams now must expect to bring their best, as Matthew Riedl and Brayden Bohnsack lead a group that can win any time out.