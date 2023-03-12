Five area bowlers earned all-state recognition from the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association recently.
Western Dubuque senior Nolan Vaske earned a spot on the six-man Class 2A boys first team. He carried a 216.58 average this season for the Bobcats, who led Class 2A with a 3,102.5 team average this season.
Western Dubuque senior Kirsten Butcher landed second-team all-state accolades in Class 2A. She led the Bobcats with a 186.71 average and helped the Bobcats finish fourth in the state team tournament in Waterloo. Butcher was the lone area girl to earn a spot on the all-East District team selected by the coaches.
Recommended for you
Dubuque Hempstead senior Libby Leach garnered second-team all-state honors in Class 3A. The Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division champion carried a 199.40 average. She also landed one of six spots on the coaches’ associations all-East District squad.
West Delaware junior Louis Shontz made the all-state second team in Class 1A. He carried a 208.76 average, finished fourth in the individual state tournament and led the Hawks to a fourth-place team finish in Waterloo. Shontz also earned first-team all-East District.
Maquoketa junior Ali Simmons collected second-team all-state and second-team all-East District accolades in Class 1A. She posted a 191.81 average, placed 30th in the individual state tournament and helped the Cardinals win the team state title for the first time in program history.
Vaske joined four of his teammates on the Class 2A all-East District squad. Vaske and Jude Ludwig, a senior who carried a 206.04 average, made the first team, while senior Nick Sweeney (205.0), sophomore Ethan Potter (204.91) and junior Aidan Besler (201.4) landed on the second team.
Potter lost in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state individual tournament, while Sweeney took 20th. The Bobcats’ Grant Kramer collected East District coach of the year honors.
Maquoketa’s Lucas Ihrig, a senior who carried a 205.17 average in bowling and averaged 11.6 points per game for the Cardinals basketball team, made second-team all-East District in Class 3A. He led the Cardinals to the first boys state bowling team championship in program history and also placed 22nd individually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.