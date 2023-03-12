11302021-westdubuqueseniorbowling4-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque’s Nolan Vaske earned Iowa Class 2A first-team all-state accolades from the coaches association.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Five area bowlers earned all-state recognition from the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association recently.

Western Dubuque senior Nolan Vaske earned a spot on the six-man Class 2A boys first team. He carried a 216.58 average this season for the Bobcats, who led Class 2A with a 3,102.5 team average this season.

