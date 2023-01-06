Beckman Catholic’s Padraig Gallagher drives to the basket as Alburnett’s Mason Neighbor defends during their game Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Gallagher scored his 1,000th career point, but the Trailblazers lost, 59-40.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The celebration was subdued, but so well-deserved.
Just over 2 minutes had elapsed in the third quarter of Thursday’s contest against Alburnett when Padraig Gallagher scored his 1,001st career point in a Beckman Catholic uniform, cementing himself as one of the most elite players to ever don the green and gold.
But the senior’s expression during the brief moment of recognition was stoic and laser-focused.
Most importantly to him was sparking his team to a comeback.
“Obviously it feels good,” Gallagher said. “It shows all the hard work has paid off, but in the long run, we didn’t win the game and that’s more important than the accomplishment, in my opinion.”
Gallagher’s 1,004th career point came on the very next possession, cutting Beckman’s deficit to 36-31, but a talented Pirates team pulled away for a 59-40 win that dampened the milestone night.
“He doesn’t even want to come out here right now because we lost,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “That’s just the kind of guy he is. He just cares so much about his teammates.”
Gallagher finished with a team-best 15 points to put him at 1,006 for his career as he became just the fourth Trailblazer in the school’s history to reach the benchmark.
“It’s cool; it just sucks that we lost,” Gallagher said.
The milestone marked a full-circle occasion for the Gallagher family, as Padraig’s grandfather, Dick Mescher — who was Beckman’s first-ever boys basketball coach — took in the moment from his familiar second-row bleacher seat at midcourt, along with other family members.
“Not everybody has a support group like I do,” Gallagher said. “It’s really nice that they come out to every game that they can. The more I think about it, (my grandpa) started it, and I’m still playing for what he started.”
Gallagher recalled witnessing former Beckman standout Michael Keegan reach the 1,000-point plateau during his freshman season.
“I thought that was really cool,” he said. “It’s just really neat to be part of this group.”
As a sophomore, Gallagher emerged as one of the area’s top players, leading the Blazers to their first state tournament berth since 2007. All but two of his 1,006 career points have come in the last three seasons.
“To see him explode during that playoff run and take us to the state tournament, was such a rewarding thing for me as a coach”, said an emotional Molony. “He’s always the one asking me to come over and open up the gym for him. It’s hard for me sometimes because I’m not his dad, but if my kid grows up to be just like him, it would be a hell of an honor.
“Whether he scores five points or 1,000, Paddy is just a great kid. We’re so lucky to have him, and we’re gonna really miss him, just like every program does when they lose great seniors.”
