The only option Dubuque Wahlert had was to fight back.
Trailing by 20 late in the third quarter, the Golden Eagles faced a big hole against Iowa Class 4A sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy. But when the game hit the final minutes, the Cougars were sweating and Wahlert just ran out of time.
Duke Faley scored a game-high 20 points and Ben Freed added 13 as the Eagles went on a 24-12 run over the final 9½ minutes of the game but fell just short of the Cougars, 60-52, on Tuesday night at Wahlert High School.
“That’s been the mark of this team. We don’t quit,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “It’s unfortunate we got down 20, because when you get down to a team like that it’s really hard to fight back and win no matter how hard you play down the stretch. We gave it a shot.”
Seamus Crahan added eight points for Wahlert (7-3, 2-2 Mississippi Valley Conference), which held the Cougars (9-2, 6-0) well below their season points average of 75. Jackson Bowman scored 14 points for Kennedy, which took advantage of a cold two-point second quarter from Wahlert to get in front.
“I’m not one for moral victories,” Faley said. “At the end of the day, it wasn’t enough. We executed well at times, but that second quarter for us was a nightmare. It felt like we didn’t score at all. There were lapses there and we can’t have that against great teams like Kennedy.”
While the Eagles took a 15-11 lead into the second quarter, Kennedy switched from a zone to a man full-court press and managed to disrupt the Wahlert offense. Freed’s baseline drive at the 6:20 mark proved to be the only points of the period for the Eagles, who shot 1-for-8 in the quarter with five turnovers.
Kennedy took advantage with a 10-0 run over the final 6 minutes to stake out to a 23-17 lead heading into halftime.
“In the second quarter, it’s the half court where we really stalled out,” English said. “We quit moving. When you run a motion offense and you stand around, you’re not going to get open. That led to a few turnovers and you’re going the other way from suddenly being ahead to being behind just like that.”
The Cougars drilled four 3-pointers in the third quarter and blitzed out to a 48-28 lead with 1:34 remaining in the period. Faley scored inside and Luke Smith drilled a trey to close the frame on a 7-0 run to make it 48-35 heading to the fourth.
Wahlert chipped away in the final period, as Nolan Berendes converted a basket plus the foul and then swished a triple to cut the deficit to 50-43 with 3:58 remaining. The Cougars began draining the clock and getting to the free-throw line from there, but Wahlert still managed to get closer as Freed connected from downtown to pull within 54-48 with 2:31 to go. Ultimately, the Eagles ran out of clock.
“If the ball bounces right here or there, get a shot to drop and make it a one-possession game, you never know,” English said. “I’m proud of how the guys fought back, but we just have to get a little more consistent against the really good teams.”