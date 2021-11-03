The University of Dubuque’s Darby Hawtrey (22) spikes the ball around Loras’ Moira Mixan during a Sept. 15 match. Hawtrey had 12 kills in the Spartans’ 3-0 victory over Central in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Tuesday at Stoltz Sports Center.
The University of Dubuque worked quickly and efficiently in its postseason opener.
Julie May floored a team-high 15 kills on 23 attacks for a .609 hitting percentage, and the fourth-seeded Spartans swept No. 5 Central, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17, in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Tuesday at Stoltz Sports Center.
Emma Powell added 13 kills and Darby Hawtrey had 12 as Dubuque hit .325 (47-for-117) as a team.
Kate Messino chipped in two ace serves and 41 aces. Hawtrey, Powell and Abby Smith also had two aces apiece, and Katie Wright had a team-best 16 digs.
Dubuque improved to 12-17 and will play at top-seeded Wartburg (25-0) in Friday’s semifinals.
Loras 3, Simpson 2 — At Loras AWC: Western Dubuque grad Lyndsi Wilgenbusch tallied a team-high 11 kills, and Moira Mixan added eight kills, three aces and 16 digs as the third-seeded Duhawks held off the No. 6 Storm, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12, in their American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinal. Dubuque Wahlert grad Krystal Tranel finished with 36 digs and eight assists for the Duhawks (21-10), who will play at No. 2 Coe (23-7) in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
UW-Stevens Point 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: The Pioneers (13-16, 1-6 WIAC) saw their season end in the first round of the conference tournament, 25-18, 27-25, 25-13. Olivia Kudronowicz led UW-P with eight kills and nine digs, while Emma Carlson added seven kills and 11 digs.
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 0 — At Canton, Mo.: The Pride (15-16, 11-8) ended the regular season with a victory over the Wildcats, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13. Amber Cooksley floored 17 kills, Kali Milder added 17 digs, and Cora Vyhnanek and Alana Cooksley contributed 18 assists apiece for Clarke.