The University of Dubuque’s Darby Hawtrey (22) spikes the ball around Loras’ Moira Mixan during a Sept. 15 match. Hawtrey had 12 kills in the Spartans’ 3-0 victory over Central in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Tuesday at Stoltz Sports Center.

 JESSICA REILLY/Telegraph Herald

The University of Dubuque worked quickly and efficiently in its postseason opener.

Julie May floored a team-high 15 kills on 23 attacks for a .609 hitting percentage, and the fourth-seeded Spartans swept No. 5 Central, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17, in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Tuesday at Stoltz Sports Center.

Emma Powell added 13 kills and Darby Hawtrey had 12 as Dubuque hit .325 (47-for-117) as a team.

Kate Messino chipped in two ace serves and 41 aces. Hawtrey, Powell and Abby Smith also had two aces apiece, and Katie Wright had a team-best 16 digs.

Dubuque improved to 12-17 and will play at top-seeded Wartburg (25-0) in Friday’s semifinals.

Loras 3, Simpson 2 — At Loras AWC: Western Dubuque grad Lyndsi Wilgenbusch tallied a team-high 11 kills, and Moira Mixan added eight kills, three aces and 16 digs as the third-seeded Duhawks held off the No. 6 Storm, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12, in their American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinal. Dubuque Wahlert grad Krystal Tranel finished with 36 digs and eight assists for the Duhawks (21-10), who will play at No. 2 Coe (23-7) in Friday’s tournament semifinals.

UW-Stevens Point 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: The Pioneers (13-16, 1-6 WIAC) saw their season end in the first round of the conference tournament, 25-18, 27-25, 25-13. Olivia Kudronowicz led UW-P with eight kills and nine digs, while Emma Carlson added seven kills and 11 digs.

Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 0 — At Canton, Mo.: The Pride (15-16, 11-8) ended the regular season with a victory over the Wildcats, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13. Amber Cooksley floored 17 kills, Kali Milder added 17 digs, and Cora Vyhnanek and Alana Cooksley contributed 18 assists apiece for Clarke.

