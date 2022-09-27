Dubuque’s Steve Schueller celebrates after his victory in the Limited Late Model feature on Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway. Schueller clinched the division’s speedway season points championship with the win.
Whether it was a dirt track or dust bowl, the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Speedway ended its regular season Sunday with championship-cementing races in five out of six divisions.
Only Hobby Stock Racer Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., had collected enough points to win his division narrowly over David Crimmins, of Dubuque, prior to the finale.
Doescher held an insurmountable 37-point lead going into the last race.
Doescher has won back-to-back Hobby Stock championships in Dubuque and he won the track title in Darlington, Wis., this year.
“When people see me racing here they tell me I have the wrong state’s license plate,” Doescher said with a laugh. “The season has been really good for us. We’ve won four features here and about nine this season.”
Mark Neis of Benton, Wis., won the Hobby Stock feature followed by Andrew Burk of Milan, Ill., and Doescher in third. The race saw six lengthy cautions.
Doescher won the season title with 499 points, followed by Crimmins’ 450.
In the Mini Late Model Division, Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, made a move on the first lap to jump two spots into the lead. He was chased by Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, and Ethan Kammerude of Hazel Green, Wis. The trio finished first-through-third, respectively.
Pearson won the season title in the division with 224 points, edging Brunscheen’s 223 and Kammerude’s 222.
The IMCA SportsMods saw Jason Roth of Hazel Green, Wis., run clean and come away with a victory. He was followed by Jarett Franzen, of Maquoketa.
Franzen and Roth have dueled all season for their division title. Franzen’s ability to keep close to Roth and avoid trouble led him to the SportsMods title.
The most impressive finish of the night came from Dubuque’s Steve Schueller in the Limited Late Models as he rode the pole to victory. Schueller carefully cruised to an eight-length cushion by the second half of the race.
“We wanted to win tonight and we did, it’s part of being consistent and persistent,” Schueller said. “We’ve won two championships in this car and it’s a team effort to get it as good as we can.”
Schueller edged East Dubuque, Ill., driver TJ Fortmann for first place in the race and the championship.
Zwingle’s Matt Gansen used brake control to run the mid-high line on the track to victory in the IMCA Modifieds. Gansen started in third position, but hit a groove that his car liked but other drivers dared not to run.
“I was on the brake all the time,” Gansen said. “If you get too high, there’s nothing there on the back end to hold you. The track was dry on the high side.”
Gansen won the race, but it was Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger who won the season championship in the IMCA Modifieds with a point total of 463, just nipping Dubuque’s Jason Schueller’s 460 and Gansen’s 454.
The IMCA Late Model championship came down to a tiebreaker with Luke Merfeld, of Dubuque, and Ron Klein, of Sherrill, both finishing with 500 points. Merfeld won the race and the tiebreaker.
“I get to go and shake (Merfeld’s) hand and congratulate him,” Klein said. “That’s the way it goes in racing.”
Merfeld won the IMCA Late Model race and Klein finished third behind Eric Pollard, of Peosta.
