Mineral Point players celebrate during their Wisconsin Division 4 state semifinal on Thursday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis. The Pointers face Laconia in the state championship game today.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Mineral Point girls basketball team will look to complete its perfect season today in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The top-ranked Pointers (29-0) will take on Laconia (25-4), who defeated Neillsville, 50-39, in the semifinals.
“This is what we’ve been preparing for since we were in elementary school,” Mineral Point senior guard Ella Chambers said. “For us seniors, this is it. It’s now or never for that gold ball.”
The Pointers were defeated in the title game last season by Mishicot, 70-66.
“That feeling really helped motivate us to make it back here and get a better ending,” said senior guard Mallory Lindsey.
Lindsey leads the Pointers in scoring with 15.5 points per game. Senior Blair Watters is right behind with 13.9 points per game, while junior Kennedy Wenger adds 11.7 followed by Chambers with 10.7.
The Pointers’ suffocating defense will attempt to contain Laconia’s Payton Morgan, who scored 12 points in the semifinal, along with Molly Johannes, who had seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Mineral Point forced 26 turnovers in the semifinal game, scoring 30 points off of them. Watters led the team in the steals with six, while Wenger grabbed five.
This is the Pointers’ third trip to the state tournament. They brought home the gold ball trophy in 2016.