The University of Dubuque and Loras College will open the American Rivers Conference men’s basketball tournament with home games on Tuesday night.
The NCAA Division III No. 7-ranked Spartans finished first in the regular-season standings and will host Nebraska Wesleyan or Luther, while Loras drew the No. 3 seed and a home game with No. 6 Central.
On the women’s side, Dubuque landed the No. 5 seed and will visit No. 4 Central, while No. 6 Loras plays at No. 3 Wartburg.
Here is a capsule look at the first-round match-ups for the local teams:
MEN
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (2-2, 1-2) OR LUTHER (1-7, 1-7) AT DUBUQUE (11-0, 7-0)
Dubuque leaders — Patrick Mayfield finished third in the A-R-C scoring race with 18.3 points per game, while Peter Ragen landed seventh at 16.4 and Sam Kilburg took 13th at 13.4. Levi Scheuermann chipped in 9.7 points per game. Ragen averaged 6.2 rebounds per contest to finish ninth in the league, followed by Avery Butler at 4.9, Keegan Zimmerman at 4.3 and Brock Simon and Scheuermann at 4.2 each. Kilburg finished ninth in the league with 3.1 assists per game, and Ragan contributed 2.1 per game.
Outlook — The Spartans led the A-R-C with 89.7 points scored per game, 71.5 points per game allowed and an 18.5 margin. Their 11-game winning streak is the best in the league, with the next-longest at just two wins. Dubuque went 7-0 at home. Luther plays at Nebraska Wesleyan tonight in Lincoln, Neb. The Spartans beat Luther, 94-70, at home on Feb. 27 and their only game with Nebraska Wesleyan was postponed because of coronavirus concerns. The winner on Tuesday will play either No. 4 Coe or No. 5 Simpson in Thursday’s semifinals. The championship game is Saturday.
NO. 6 CENTRAL (2-3, 2-3) AT NO. 3 LORAS (7-4, 4-3)
Loras leaders — Rowan McGowen finished fifth in the A-R-C scoring race at 18.1 points per game, while Cole Navigato was eighth at 15.9, Jake Healy was 14th at 12.7 and Griffen Clark was 16th at 12.0. Navigato finished second in the league rebounding race at 8.3 per outing, and Jackson Kolinski landed 11th at 5.9. Healy’s 4.1 assists per game ranked second, and Myles Barry’s 3.4 ranked fifth.
Outlook — The Duhawks went 4-0 at home during the regular season and enter the league tournament on a one-game winning streak. They did not play the Dutch during the season. Loras ranked second in the A-R-C with 88.3 points per game, ninth in allowing 83.4 points per game, and their 4.9 margin was fourth in the league. The winner will face No. 2 Buena Vista or No.7 Wartburg in Thursday’s semifinals.
WOMEN
NO. 5 DUBUQUE (6-6, 5-3) AT NO. 4 CENTRAL (5-3, 5-3)
Dubuque leaders — Tabria Thomas finished seventh in the A-R-C by scoring 13.8 points per game, while Alli Bailey was 21st at 9.9 and Vanessa Eniola was 22nd at 9.5. Miah Smith ranked seventh in the league with 6.7 rebounds per game, and Thomas and Bailey averaged 4.9 each. Kathleen Mathias ranked eighth in the league with 3.0 assists per game, while Thomas contribute 2.0 per game.
Outlook — The Spartans lost their regular-season finale and will try to avenge a 72-72 home setback against the Dutch on Jan. 23. Dubuque is 3-3 on the road this season and finished sixth in the A-R-C with 64.8 points per game, 71.0 points allowed per game and a minus-6.3 point differential. The winner of Tuesday’s game will play either No. 1-seeded Simpson or No. 9 Luther in the semifinals.
NO. 6 LORAS (5-6, 3-5) AT NO. 3 WARTBURG (13-2, 6-2)
Loras leaders — Platteville, Wis., native Sami Martin finished sixth in the A-R-C by averaging 14.7 points per game, Cierra Bachmann took ninth at 13.4 points per game and Madison Haslow averaged 10.0 points per game for 20th. Martin finished eighth with 6.6 rebounds per contest, while Haslow pulled down 5.4 per game. Bachmann ranked seventh with 3.0 assists per game.
Outlook — The Knights beat Loras, 50-42, last Wednesday in Waverly, Iowa, in the regular-season finale. The Duhawks finished fourth in the A-R-C by scoring 69.9 points per game and fifth in both points allowed (68.2 per game) and margin (1.7 per game). The winner will face either No. 2 Coe or No. 7 Buena Vista in the semis.