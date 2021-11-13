Dubuque Wahlert junior Avery Schmidt set a school standard in the 100-yard backstroke Friday night at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming meet preliminaries at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Schmidt swam a 56.81 to grab the fifth qualifying spot for this afternoon’s finals. A week ago, she qualified for the state meet by winning the backstroke in 58.48 at the Dubuque Hempstead Regional championships. She entered the state meet with the No. 6 seed.
Cedar Falls senior Grace Frericks owns the top seed for today’s finals after swimming an automatic all-American time of 54.33. Iowa City West’s Scarlet Martin also earned all-American honors with a 54.76, while Waukee’s Payden Rafferty garnered all-American consideration with a 55.73.
Prelims took place in the eight individual races on Friday. The three relays, as well as the individual finals are set for today’s session, which begins at noon.
The top eight swimmers from the prelims make the A final, and the next eight qualify for the B final.
Schmidt was the lone local swimmer to guarantee her spot in today’s finals out of Friday’s prelims. Here is a look at the local swimmers in Friday’s prelims:
200-yard freestyle — Wahlert’s Jamie Schmid swam a 1:58.99 to finish 20th. She was seeded 23rd with a 1:59.91.
200 individual medley — Senior’s Maci Boffeli placed 19th in 2:12.85 despite dropping time from her 12th seeded time of 2:12.62.
50 freestyle — Senior’s Molly Gilligan placed 18th in 24.65 after being seeded 14th at 24.73; Schmidt stayed at her seed with a 19th-place 24.75 after swimming a 25.07 at regional last week; and Senior’s Tabi Monahan finished 25th in 24.97 after being seeded 20th with a 25.08.
100 butterfly — Gilligan placed 20th in 59.94 despite shaving time off her 18th-seeded time of 1:00.38 from regionals.
100 freestyle — Monahan swam a 55.34 to place 27th. She was seeded 24th in 54.93.
100 backstroke — Senior’s Kaitlyn Vantiger placed 32nd in 1:02.89. She was seeded 24th 1:00.67.
100 breaststroke — Boffeli swam a 1:07.71 to finish 18th. She was seeded 14th after a 1:08.11 at regionals.