Heading into today’s series and regular season finale, the Dubuque and Loras baseball teams still have a lot on the line.
The Spartans and Duhawks split Wednesday’s doubleheader at Runkle Field, with Loras claiming the first game 5-1, and the Spartans taking Game 2, 4-1.
With the win in the first game, Loras stands alone in third-place in the conference and positioned itself to lock that up with a win today. Fourth-place Buena Vista plays a four-game series at Nebraska Wesleyan today and Friday that could factor into the seeding.
UD, which has taken two of the first three games in this series, can claim outright city bragging rights with a win in today’s finale at 4 p.m. The Spartans currently sit in fifth place in the conference, but with a victory, could potentially jump up to fourth, which would mean a slightly more favorable bracket for the tournament.
“I think you always want to go into the tournament playing well,” Loras coach Carl Tebon said. “No one wants to go in there with an ‘L.’”
The Duhawks captured Game 1 behind a strong starting effort from Curtis Lilienthal on the mound. The junior tossed five innings of two-hit, one-run ball. After UD plated its only run in the first, Lilienthal did not allow a runner past first base until he departed in the fifth.
Even more impressive was his ability to pitch to contact as he did not record a strikeout in the game.
“My off-speed was a little off early on in the game, but I was able to get my feel back for it,” Lilienthal said. “I was able to keep my slider and fastball around the plate all game, so that helped me miss some barrels.”
Loras jumped ahead in the second inning utilizing small ball. Dylan Pardo led off with an infield single and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. Bill Luzzo legged out a bunt single to load the bases. Joe Egan followed with a sharp one-hopper to second that was too hot to handle, giving the Duhawks a 2-1 advantage.
After tacking on single runs in the fifth and sixth, Ethan Peters came on in relief to toss two scoreless frames to seal the victory.
“We had a couple clutch hits to get us going and then a great performance by Curtis,” Tebon said. “His last two starts have just been really good for us.”
Wednesday’s second game was another battle on the mound between UD’s Aiden Sullivan and Dubuque Wahlert grad Owen Funke of Loras.
The Spartans (16-22, 14-17 American Rivers Conference) took a 1-0 lead early with a run in the second, but the Duhawks (22-15, 17-14 A-R-C) quickly tied it up with one in the third.
Funke and Sullivan faced little adversity for the next few innings until the Spartans came to bat in the bottom of the fifth.
Max Snowden and Colton Pfeifer led off with singles and advanced on Quincy Bryant’s sacrifice bunt. Kyle Radi then delivered a two-run single to drive in what would be the game-winning runs.
“Getting those two runs across was really important to give us a little bigger cushion,” Radi said. “I thought it was a big team win. I thought we did a good job with runners in scoring position and just outplayed them in that game.”
Radi’s game-winning hit gave his batterymate Sullivan all the run support he would need as the freshman from Savanna, Ill., threw seven masterful innings, allowing just four hits.
“It was just my second start, so I just wanted to stay focused and do what I do — throw well and throw strikes,” Sullivan said.
“When I warmed (Sullivan) up in the bullpen, I knew he was going to dominate,” Radi said of his starting pitcher. “He was just pounding the zone and in command all game.”
Funke took the tough-luck loss, allowing just three runs over five solid innings.
UD head coach Paul Wyczawski expects today’s finale to be another intense matchup with so much on the line.
“Both teams are playing for seeding, which could potentially mean a home game in the tournament,” he said. “They are all rivalry games, so we know tomorrow will be another competitive game and we are looking forward to getting another shot at them.”