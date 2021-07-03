BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
The fourth annual Alex and Kelsi Erickson Golf Outing set an event record by raising more than $85,000 for Hodan Community Services, despite the threat of rain.
The event — held last Saturday at Dodge Point Country Club north of Mineral Point, Wis. — attracted 173 golfers, while 270 supporters attended the evening dinner and program. A year ago, organizers cancelled the dinner portion of the event due to the pandemic.
The evening included a live auction, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a $20,000 match donation by an anonymous supporter. The team of Brad Bertalot, Dale Hoesly, Herb Wilson and Tony Rogerson posted the top score in the golf portion of the event.
Alex Erickson, a former Darlington High School and University of Wisconsin standout, recently signed a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He and his wife helped raise nearly $80,000 for Hodan Community Services last summer despite the pandemic.
The Hodan community has special meaning to the Ericksons. Kelsi Erickson’s sister, Krista Blosch, receives services through Hodan in the community and at the Hodan Center, which has its main center in Mineral Point.
Hodan Community Services’ in-Center programs for local adults with disabilities were suspended last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fifth annual event is being planned for Saturday, June 25, 2022. Cash donations can be sent to Hodan Community Services, 941 W. Fountain Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565.
ROHNER COMPLETES PRESTIGIOUS 100-MILE RACE
Dubuque native Mike Rohner completed the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run last weekend. The 41-year-old was the only entrant from Iowa in the prestigious international event and completed the race in 28 hours, 39 minutes and 12 seconds to place 143rd in a field of 208 finishers.
Jim Walmsley, a 31-year-old from Flagstaff, Ariz., won the race in 14 hours, 46 minutes and 1 second. Beth Pascall, a 33-year-old from Great Britain, was the top female finisher and took seventh overall in 17 hours, 10 minutes and 42 seconds.
The Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run is the world’s oldest 100 mile trail race. It starts in Olympic Valley, Calif., near the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and ends 100.2 miles later in Auburn, Calif. In the decades since its inception in 1974, Western States has come to represent one of the ultimate endurance tests in the world.
The Western States Trail climbs more than 18,000 feet and descends nearly 23,000 feet before runners reach the finish at Placer High School in Auburn. Runners experience the majestic high country of Emigrant Pass and the Granite Chief Wilderness, the crucible of the canyons of the California gold country, a memorable crossing of the ice cold waters of the Middle Fork of the American River, and finally the historic reddish brown trails that led many travelers, including gold prospectors, to Auburn.
TICKETS REMAIN FOR DUBUQUE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME CEREMONIES
Tickets remain on sale for the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame induction banquet on Friday. Six players, one umpire and one contributor will be recognized as part of the 35th annual induction class.
Tickets for the dinner/program can be purchased from Hall of Fame committee members Gary Langel or Rich Knepper. Tickets cost $20 per person. For more information, email richknepper45@hotmail.com.
The players include Dubuque’s Mark Gassmann, Farley’s Scott Harris, Rickardsville’s Phil Klein, Pleasant Grove’s Gery “Baldy” McDermott and Cascade’s Marty Sutherland and Pat Weber. Worthington’s Darrell Tucker will be inducted as an umpire, and Dyersville’s Donnie Ungs will be honored as a contributor.
They will be honored during a Hall of Fame dinner/program on Friday at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. Gary Dolphin, the Voice of the Hawkeyes, will emcee the event, which begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.
The following evening, the Hall of Fame/Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game between the Prairie League and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will take place at Memorial Park in Worthington. The All-Star Game starts at 6:30 p.m. Following the game, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place.
AREA STANDOUTS NAMED TO ALL-STAR GAMES
A pair of Northwest Upstate Illini North Conference standouts were selected to participate in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games last weekend at Pontiac High School. Galena’s Corrina Noble earned a spot on the 15-player Class 1A-2A Girls North squad. East Dubuque’s Declan Schemmel represented the Class 1A-2A Boys North.
IOWA GAMES KICKS OFF NEXT WEEKEND
The annual Iowa Games summer sports festival begins next weekend, with the majority of the events scheduled for venues in Central Iowa. Events are planned throughout the month, culminating with the main weekend of July 30.
Registration for select events is still open at www.iowagames.org.