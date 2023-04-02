Thomas Hereau
SCALES MOUND • JUNIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists; Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state first team; Illinois Associated Press 1A all-state second team; 1A all-state tournament team; NUIC Player of the Year; NUIC first team
Recommended for you
Breakdown: After playing sparsely last season, Hereau emerged as the Hornets’ go-to scorer and became an elite player in Class 1A. He continually displayed the ability to put his team on his back and score at will, evidenced by his postseason heroics. A critical piece in Scales Mound reaching back-to-back state semifinals.
Connor Glasgow
GALENA • JUNIOR • FORWARD
Vitals: Season averages of 20.8 points, 10. 6 rebounds, 4 assists; IBCA all-state special mention; NUIC first team
Breakdown: As Glasgow went, so did the Pirates. The game-changing junior averaged a double-double in points and rebounds, but also led his team in assists, steals, blocks, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage. He racked up 667 points this season and surpassed 1,000 for his career. The sky will be the limit for him as a senior.
Jacob Williams
DUBUQUE SENIOR • JUNIOR • CENTER
Vitals: Season averages of 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds; Iowa Print Sports Writes 4A all-state third team; Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Substate 3 recognition; MVC Mississippi Division first team
Breakdown: The man in the middle for an extremely balanced Rams offense and the stingiest defense in Class 4A. Williams made his presence known on both ends off the court for Senior, which was a mainstay in the AP and IHSAA top 10 all year. The Rams finished at 19-4 and fell one game shy of a state berth.
Max Lucey
CUBA CITY • SENIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists; Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state; SWAL Co-Player of the Year; SWAL first team
Breakdown: Lucey, a three-year starter and lights-out shooter, became just the 12th player in Cuba City’s storied history to eclipse the 1,000-point barrier for his carrier. He finished his career with 1,116 points and will continue his career next season at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Jensen Wedeking
BELLEVUE • SENIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 21.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.4 steals; IPSWA all-state third team; IBCA 1A Substate 4 recognition; RVC North first team
Breakdown: Wedeking caught fire late last season and carried his team to its first state tournament appearance in 31 years. This year, he established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in the state. The senior ranked inside the top 15 in 1A in total points (503) and points per game (21.9).
Gavin Wunderlin
POTOSI • JUNIOR • FORWARD
Vitals: Season averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2 assists; WBCA Division 5 honorable mention all-state; Six Rivers West Player of the Year; Six Rivers first team
Breakdown: Wunderlin averaged 9.8 points as a freshman, and has been on a steady incline since, averaging almost 20 points per game this season. Just a junior, he surpassed 1,000 points for his career in a win over Belmont earlier this season.
Brady Larson
FENNIMORE • JUNIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.6 steals; WBCA Division 4 all-state; SWAL Co-player of the Year; SWAL first team
Breakdown: Another junior who reached the 1,000-point milestone this season. Larson showed his prolific scoring prowess last season and took it to another level in 2023. The Golden Eagles star scored a whopping 558 points this year alone and has 1,378 total with his senior season ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.