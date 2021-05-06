When her junior track and field season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubuque Wahlert’s Ariana Yaklich just knew that her senior year was going to be her season to shine.
Coming off a state meet performance her sophomore year that saw her miss qualifying for finals in the 100 meter dash by one hundredth of a second, Yaklich became more determined than ever to put in the work to make it back to Des Moines.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is reaping the rewards of her work ethic, placing second in the sprint medley relay, third in the 4x200 relay, and sixth in the open 100 meter dash at the Drake Relays last month.
“We are all just very thankful to have a season and the opportunity to run, especially us seniors,” Yaklich said. “We feel like we are running for two years instead of just one, and we want to make the most of it.”
Yaklich was a member of the winning 4x100 relay at the state meet her sophomore year and continues to run both individual and relay events.
“She really embraces the individual events, because that’s all on her,” Wahlert track and field coach Tim Berning said. “But she does so well in the relays, too. She comes out of the blocks so quick, so she is great to have as a lead-off leg.”
Yaklich said she was quite shocked with her latest performances at the Dubuque County Championships last week. She ran a 12.66 in the 100 meters.
“My goal this season is to get a 12.5, so to get that close was really exciting for me,” Yaklich said.
She was also pleased with her performances at Drake, where she was a three-time medalist.
“I was really happy with the 12.77 in the 100 against some of the fastest girls in the state,” she said. “It was also nice to just see people in the stands and just having a more normal feel at a meet again.”
Yaklich will continue her track and field career next year at the University of Northern Iowa. Earlier this year, she signed a national letter of intent to join the Panthers’ program.
“My good friend and former Wahelrt athlete Libby Wedewer runs for them, and I am so excited to be reunited with her,” Yaklich said. “I am thrilled to be running somewhat close to home. I feel like Wahlert and my Drake and state experiences have really prepared me well to run at the collegiate level.”
Berning couldn’t agree more.
“Ariana has a terrific mindset and brings a lot of positivity wherever she goes,” he said. “She’s very competitive and a hard worker. She will embrace the challenge of running at the collegiate level, and I think she will do quite well. She has been a joy to coach.”