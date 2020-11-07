ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The North Scott Lancers stopped the West Delaware Hawks in a fall classic on Friday night.
North Scott snuck out a victory after West Delaware quarterback Jared Voss fumbled at the 2-yard line and the ball bounced into the end zone, where Class 4A No. 9-ranked North Scott recovered and punch their ticket to the UNI-Dome down next week with a 24-21 victory over the No. 8 Hawks in a 3A state quarterfinal.
North Scott (7-1) advanced to play top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier () in next week’s state semifinals in Cedar Falls.
The scoring started just three plays after the Hawks intercepted a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. With just less than 6 minutes left in the first quarter, running back Wyatt Volker found the edge of the Lancer defense and cruise around the corner for a 39-yard touchdown run — the first of his three scores on the night. The following PAT failed after a bad snap left the holder and kicker hung out to dry.
Another West Delaware fumble in the second quarter led to a North Scott score as Oliver Hughes took a 4-yard plunge into the end zone three plays later for a 7-6 lead.
The Hawks marched downfield on an 11-play, 80-yard drive on the ensuing possession. A key fourth-down conversion by Voss kept the drive alive on a fourth-and-1 quarterback keeper.
Four plays later, Voelker punched in his second touchdown of the half. Connor Funk added the extra point to give the Hawks a 13-7 lead.
The West Delaware defense forced a three-and-out on the next drive and the Hawks took advantage, moving 54 yards on 11 plays, with Voelker capping the drive with a pair of dives — one for a touchdown and the other for a two-point conversion.
Just five plays into the first drive of the second half, Voss was picked off by Hunter Davenport who returned the ball to the West Delaware 43-yard line. Six plays after that, Markham snuck into the end zone on a keeper, closing the margin to 21-14.
The Lancers defense stymied the Hawks offense, leading to the longest drive of the night for North Scott. The Lancers worked their way down the field on an 11-play, 3-minute capped off by a Max Solis sweep for a 2-yard touchdown.
After that, the Lancers defense didn’t break the rest of the night. Following West Delaware’s 14-play drive that ended the third quarter, the Lancers went on a nine-play, 85-yard drive, adding a field goal from Oliver Hughes to provide the eventual winning margin.
On the last drive of the game, Voss found a hole and drove for the end zone. On his way to the goal line, he fumbled the football into the end zone where the Lancers fell on the ball.
West Delaware ended the season 10-2 overall.