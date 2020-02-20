DES MOINES -- Dubuque Hempstead coach Chuck Haas issued a warning last weekend: Don’t be surprised by Alex Hudson.
The head Mustang was prophetic.
Hudson, in just his second season of wrestling -- and his first on the varsity -- delivered one of the biggest upsets in the opening round of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament, pinning second-ranked Kalob Runyon, of Southeast Polk, in their 220-pound first-round match Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“One hell of a story, that’s for sure,” Hudson said. “Now look at me.”
Hempstead advanced three of its four state qualifiers into the second day while Western Dubuque advanced all four. Dubuque Senior’s Carter Elliott also advanced to Day 2.
Hempstead’s Adler Kramer (120) and Western Dubuque’s Jake Hosch (182) will join Hudson in Friday’s quarterfinals.
The Mustangs’ Cayden Lovett (285), Western Dubuque’s Jared Cordes (138), Sawyer Nauman (195) and Jonathan Savolt (285), and Senior’s Carter Elliott lost in the first round, but rebounded with wins in the consolation match to remain in the tournament.
Hempstead’s Ben Faber lost both of his matches at 152 and was eliminated.
But it was Hudson who delivered the biggest win.
Hudson -- who last year was kicked out of a Hempstead wrestling dual for heckling the opposing team and was subsequently recruited onto the squad -- found himself in a quick 5-0 hole against Runyon, a junior who entered the tournament with a 31-4 record.
“I honestly blacked out a little bit,” Hudson said. “I just listened to my coaches and did my best I could do.”
Hudson cut into the deficit, then threw Runyon to his back in the second period, securing the fall in 2 minutes and 25 seconds.
Hudson, who improved to 27-10, will face Clinton’s Hunter Randall in Friday’s quarterfinal.
“This kid can do just about anything,” Haas said. “I wouldn’t be surprised at anything he does out there on the mat. He always gives himself a chance. He’s strong, he’s tough, he’s pretty wide open.
“He doesn’t just do one thing, he does more than hit throws out there. He can hit some low ankle attacks, he can score on top and bottom, so he’s a dangerous kid. But, again, I wouldn’t be surprised tomorrow to see something special happen again.”
Kramer, ranked No. 5 at 120, booked a 5-1 decision over Indianola’s Cooper Belt in their first-round match. He earned a rematch with Waterloo West’s fourth-ranked Kaden Karns in the quarterfinals. Karns beat Kramer, 5-3, in sudden victory at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournmament on Feb. 1.
Kramer went 1-2 at state last year.
“I’m just going to keep driving forward,” Kramer said. “I’m not taking my foot off the gas. Just continue to do what I do.”
Lovett lost a narrow decision to Muscatine’s Togeh Deseh at 285 in the first round, but rebounded with an 11-2 major decision over Sioux City East’s Steven Huscher in the consolation round.
Faber, ranked seventh, was pinned by Waverly-Shell Rock’s No. 5 Evan Yant in 5:17 in the first round, then dropped a 5-2 decision to Fort Dodge’s Kody Cook in the consolation round.
Western Dubuque can match the school record of four state medalists with one more win from each qualifier.
Hosch, ranked fourth at 182, pinned Johnston’s Jackson Brinker in 3:03 in his first-round match. A three-time state qualifier and the sixth-place finisher at 170 last year, Hosch will face Boone’s sixth-ranked Taner Harvey in the quarterfinals.
“First match is a lot of nerves, it’s just about getting those out of the way,” said Hosch, who improved to 25-2. “I feel good right now, so I’m going to be ready to come back tomorrow. The next kid is going to be tougher and the rest of the tournament is going to just keep on getting harder.”
Cordes, a two-time qualifier, was pinned in 3:15 by Johnston’s sixth-ranked James Edwards before earning a 5-0 decision over Marion’s Austin Fritz.
Nauman was pinned by Fort Dodge’s third-ranked Levi Egli in 2:45 in the first round, but advanced with a pin of Johnston’s Tanner Rowland in 5:31.
Savolt, who lost a 7-2 decision to sixth-ranked Dawson Sweet of Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the first round, advanced to the second day with a pin of Des Moines Lincoln’s Kyle Snowgren in 3:02.
“It’s survive and advance; Jimmy Valvano said it best. You’ve got to survive every round and advance,” Bobcats coach Paul Cleary said. “Jake Hosch has unfinished business here and we’re looking to get four on the medal stand.”
Elliott, the first Ram to qualify for state since 2018, ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Ashtin Falck in the first round. He beat Urbandale’s Kasey Ross, 3-2, in the consolation round to advance.