Brayden Morrison, who spent the past year and a half with the University of Wisconsin, will join the Dubuque Fighting Saints when they return from the holiday break on Dec. 27.

 Greg Anderson University of Wisconsin

Brayden Morrison developed a passion for the game as a youngster while tagging along with his father in National Hockey League locker rooms.

Now, he hopes to rekindle that passion by joining the Dubuque Fighting Saints for the second half of the USHL season after seeing limited playing time the past year and a half at the University of Wisconsin.

