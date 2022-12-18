Brayden Morrison developed a passion for the game as a youngster while tagging along with his father in National Hockey League locker rooms.
Now, he hopes to rekindle that passion by joining the Dubuque Fighting Saints for the second half of the USHL season after seeing limited playing time the past year and a half at the University of Wisconsin.
Morrison’s father, Brendan Morrison, won the 1997 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey’s best player, scored the 1996 NCAA championship-winning goal and graduated as the all-time leading scorer at the University of Michigan. He played 14 seasons in the NHL with New Jersey, Vancouver, Anaheim, Dallas, Washington, Calgary and Chicago and retired in 2012.
“Growing up, I always had a stick in my hands and I was fortunate enough to be able to go to the rink with my dad and hang around some of the guys,” said Morrison, a Calgary, Alberta, native with dual citizenship. “It’s every kid’s dream to be around an NHL team. I know I was a little star struck at the time. But honestly, looking back on it now, you appreciate it so much more than when you were in the moment. I’m very appreciative that I was able to share those moments with my dad.
“My dad had a huge influence on me. He’s been my coach for a long time, and he really shaped me into the player I am today.”
At Wisconsin, Morrison played 18 games as a freshman and one game this season. He has yet to record a point.
But the speedy finisher showed NCAA Division I potential with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Jr. Hockey League and earned a spot in the Canadian Jr. Hockey League’s Prospects Game in 2020. He tallied 14 goals and 30 points in 53 games during the 2019-20 season and three goals and seven points in eight games during the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.
“We looked at him a lot when he was at Okotoks and probably would have drafted him if he wasn’t already going to Wisconsin,” said Kalle Larsson, the Saints’ president of hockey operations and general manager. “He’s hard-working, fast, he can finish plays and he’s very energetic. We feel he can help us as much as we can help him get his confidence back.
“Any time you can add a guy from college hockey, it’s a good add. We’ve certainly had a lot of success with guys who maybe went to school a little early and played behind guys who were more ready, then came to us to rejuvenate their careers.”
Most recently, that list includes J.D. Greenway, Mark Cheremeta, Willie Knierim, James Sanchez, P.J. Fletcher and this season’s leading scorer, Ryan St. Louis.
“I didn’t have the opportunity to play that much at the college level, so I decided to come back to work on my game and find my love for the game again,” said Morrison, in his final season of Junior hockey eligibility. “That’s a challenge when you’re not playing games. Coming back is going to give me a boost of confidence and excite my love for the game again.
“It’s very encouraging to see the success other guys who have come back from college have had because of coming to Dubuque. I can’t wait to start skating with the guys and developing that chemistry. I can’t wait to get after it.”
Morrison will join the team when it returns on Dec. 27. He fills the Saints’ fourth and final overage roster spot, along with Riley Stuart, Jacob Jeannette and Owen Michaels.
